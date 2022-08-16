Flash floods hit the UK as the Meteorological Agency issued a yellow warning.





Heavy rains hit Devon and Cornwall (Photo: PA/Oliver Dobbs/APEX)

Thunderstorms swept across England, flooding parts of Devon and Cornwall.

Heavy rain in the southwest flooded the roads and locals said they had never seen anything like this.

The National Weather Service has already issued an amber thunderstorm warning for Cornwall, Devon and Somerset. This means homes and businesses have the potential to endanger lives, traffic disruptions and communities from flooding, power outages, torrents or deep flooding. flooded road.

Video posted on social media showed water quickly overflowing after heavy rain this afternoon at a roundabout near a river in Truro, Cornwall.

Ruan Sims, manager of the HiQ Tires and Autocare garage at the roundabout, explains that the road has been flooded in the past, but he’s never seen the water so high.

It is said that the water suddenly came in as it started to rain, but after about 10 minutes it completely drained out and the sun came up.

It was very upset. We’ve never seen it that high, Mr Sims said.

People seeking new shelter from the rain in London (Photo Caption: LNP) Albert Mitchell, 5, enjoying the rain in Suffolk today (Photo Caption: Alamy Live News) The ground is so dry and hard that it is unlikely to absorb the rain (Photo Caption: LNP) : LNP) )

It didn’t go into the garage, but it came right into the wall.

He said cars were passing slowly, but he saw several stopped until the water level started to lower again.

Weather service meteorologist Tom Morgan added that most of the area was dry. However, there are areas in the southwest of England that have witnessed the most heavy rain today.

He added that he saw flooding in parts of Cornwall and Devon, driving conditions were very difficult, flash floods, and some hail and lightning accompanied by thunderstorms.

Morgan said flooding is likely to cause some blackouts and some potential flash floods, especially in cities and more urban areas.

Devonian Milky Way cleaning up floods inside buildings (Photo: PA) Areas of rapid water sinking (Photo: Oliver Dobbs/APEX) Some drivers have chosen not to go through the water (Photo: Oliver Dobbs/APEX)

There are also thunderstorms in Suffolk, Essex, and the eastern coastal areas of Lincolnshire.

Tomorrow has as much potential as today.

A yellow warning is in effect for most of the UK on Tuesday and for southern England on Wednesday.

With little rain for several weeks and warm conditions have caused droughts across England, drying out the land.

Earlier, Londoners were warned that the dry weather would leave the city vulnerable to flooding and prevent the grasslands from absorbing water quickly.

The National Drought Group put parts of South West, parts of South and Central England and East England into an official drought state on Friday, and six water companies have already imposed or plan to impose a hose pipe ban.

Inverness, Scotland, was hit by heavy rain on Sunday, and videos and photos were shared online of water leaking through the ceiling of a Vue cinema and flooding Tesco stores.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrology expert at the University of Reading, previously explained why drought-affected areas are likely to experience flooding.

She said: The ground is really dry, and if it’s too dry, it acts a bit like concrete, which doesn’t let water in and drains right away.

While these floods can damage homes and businesses and disrupt transportation, they can also be very dangerous if they are very heavy in one place.

She added about how it could affect urban areas. When it rains in the city, the drainage system can cope to some extent, but when it actually rains, it can overwhelm the system, she added.

In rural areas, these types of floods often hit low points under roads and bridges, Professor Cloke added.

She continued, explaining why these heavy rains did not alleviate drought-affected areas. It doesn’t soak into the soil we really need. We need it back with a system that can store it.

We need long winter rains to make up for this.

