China conducts military drills near Taiwan as US lawmakers visit | New





The U.S. lawmakers’ trip followed by the U.S. House Speakers’ visit has infuriated China, which sees it as a provocation.

China’s military said it was carrying out more exercises near Taiwan as a group of US lawmakers visited the disputed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, as Beijing protested the violation of its sovereignty.

It is a solemn deterrent against the United States and Taiwan to continue playing political tricks and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Command. from the eastern theater of the Chinese army, in a statement, promising to resolutely defend national sovereignty.

China considers the self-governing island as its own territory and says it will seize it by force, if necessary. Beijing accuses the United States of going against its one-China policy, while Washington supports Taiwan without acknowledging it.

The United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is required by law to provide the democratically governed island with the means to defend itself.

The five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei for an unannounced visit on Sunday evening, the second high-level group to visit after that of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August, which sparked several days of Chinese War Games.

Visiting U.S. lawmakers were scheduled to meet with Tsai on Monday morning. His office has yet to comment on the meeting.

China’s Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that the lawmakers’ trip violates China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and fully exposes the true face of the United States as a waste and waste of peace and security. stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army continues to train and prepare for war, resolutely uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will resolutely crush all forms of pro-independence separatism and foreign interference in Taiwan.

Neither statement gave details of the exercises.

Pelosis’ visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, abandoning some lines of dialogue with Washington, including military talks in theater and on the ground. climate change.

The Taiwanese government has accused Beijing of using Pelosis’s visit as an excuse to launch military exercises that would allow it to prepare for an invasion.

Visits by US legislators to Taiwan

Although Pelosi supported his visit, President Joe Biden said the US military is opposed to the trip of his fellow Democrat, who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.

Congress is constitutionally an equal branch of government in the United States, with lawmakers free to travel wherever they choose, and Taiwan enjoys bipartisan support in a divided Washington.

The United States transferred its diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. But it remains a key ally of Taiwan and maintains de facto diplomatic relations with Taipei.

Official Washington policy opposes Taiwan declaring independence or China forcibly changing the status of the islands.

He remains deliberately ambiguous about whether he would come to Taiwan’s aid militarily if China invaded.

Visits by top US officials to Taiwan have happened for decades, and even Pelosis’s trip was not unprecedented, as House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited the island in 1997.

But the frequency and profile of US visits have increased under Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Taiwan has also seen a wave of visits by delegations from Europe and other Western allies in recent years, partly in response to Beijing’s more aggressive stance under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

