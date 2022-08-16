China cuts US Treasuries holdings for 7th month





American and Chinese flags are seen in front of a U.S. dollar note depicting U.S. founding father Benjamin Franklin and a Chinese yuan note depicting former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in this illustration photo taken May 20, 2019.

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) – China cut its holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh straight month in June, Treasury Department data showed on Monday, with investors closely following the move amid tensions between the world’s two largest economies involving Taiwan. .

China’s U.S. government debt reserve fell to $967.8 billion in June, the lowest since May 2010, when it held $843.7 billion. In May, the world’s second-largest economy had $980.8 billion in Treasuries, the data showed. China’s U.S. debt treasury has hit multiple 12-year lows in recent months.

“It seems more likely a function of Chinese FX intervention to keep USD/CNY stable in a strong dollar environment,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

“A further decline in US Treasury holdings in China looks likely as geopolitical spheres of influence strengthen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and seizure of Russian foreign exchange reserves.

Since hitting a roughly 20-month high in mid-May, the US dollar has been largely flat against the Chinese yuan, slipping about 1%. The dollar last rose 0.5% to 6.7755 yuan.

There is an additional wrinkle between the US-China relationship involving Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own, but that is not yet reflected in the data, which covers the June figures. In early August, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy visited Taiwan, the highest-ranking US official to visit the territory in 25 years, sparking outrage in China.

China later announced it was ending dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between theater-level military commanders and on climate change, amid fury over Pelosi’s visit. Read more

The data also showed Japan increased its holdings of Treasuries to $1.236 billion in June from a revised $1.224 billion in May. The Treasury report released in July showed that Japan had $1.213 trillion in Treasuries for the month of May.

Overall, foreign holdings of Treasury bills reached $7.430 trillion in June, from a revised $7.426 trillion in May.

On a transaction basis, US Treasuries recorded net foreign capital inflows of $58.9 billion in June, compared with inflows of $99.84 billion the previous month. US Treasuries saw inflows of foreign capital for a second consecutive month.

Capital inflows were generally in line with price developments in the Treasury bill market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started June at 2.9310% and ended the month at 2.974%, down about 4 basis points.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates by 75 basis points in June and July and is on track to raise rates again in September to bring inflation under control.

In other asset classes, foreigners sold US stocks in May for a sixth straight month for $25.36 billion, compared with outflows of $9.15 billion in May.

US corporate bonds saw inflows in June of $13.99 billion in June, down from $4.46 billion the previous month. Foreigners have been net buyers of US corporate bonds for six consecutive months.

The data also showed U.S. residents again sold off their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $50.5 billion in June, compared with sales of $22.8 billion in May.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Chang and Josie Kao

