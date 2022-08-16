New Nissan Ariya 2022 review





verdict

Nissan Ariya is a shining example of an EV done right. Predictable and usable range, many kits, quality, space and style combined even for an entry-level model, making it a desirable car backed by solid performance and unparalleled sophistication. It also dynamically adapts well. After early EV exploits with the Leaf, Nissan has been in a downturn when it comes to electrification, but the company has really joined the race with mainstream and premium rivals with Ariya.

Shortly after winning the 2022 Auto Express New Car Awards last month, Nissan Ariya has proven capable of stopping that competition with premium EV players. And the opportunity to revisit Nissans’ latest electric vehicle reinforced our opinion.

Despite its name, our Advance-spec test car is an entry-level point in the range and the range is a great place to start when discussing electric vehicles.

The 63kWh battery officially means 250 miles on a full charge. We got 235 miles. This translates to roughly 3.7 miles per kilowatt-hour. With 130kW fast charging, it takes less than 30 minutes to charge to 80%. There is also an 87 kWh battery car with a range of 329 miles.

The clever EV menu in the infotainment and navigation settings will suggest stopping charging during travel if needed and adjusting the battery to optimal charge when you arrive. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard. Owners may prefer to use these systems on a 12.3-inch screen, although Ariyas native software is fine.

Its technology is in harmony with fantastic material quality. Wood Effect Trim Inlay House Touch Sensing Climate Control. We prefer physical dials and switches for ventilation, but Ariya’s smooth touch registers with welcome haptic feedback.

Nissan is also making use of its Japanese heritage. Ambient LED lighting is inspired by traditional Japanese lanterns, for example. It’s a nice touch that injects an important personality into an EV. This is partly because without a combustion engine a big factor in the way conventional cars drive would not exist.

But there is no problem with performance. The Ariyas 215bhp front-mounted electric motor provides smooth acceleration and is fast enough for a family SUV. A lump of 300 Nm of torque carries the car in almost silence. Sophistication on the move is actually pretty good, and the suspension setup is a bit firm, but still provides enough adaptability for overall comfort.

Ariya also drives surprisingly direct for larger and heavier SUVs. Steering is light and positive. As with other EVs, battery mass is kept low in the chassis, but nevertheless the Ariya is far more agile and attractive to drive than its closest rival.

Based on the Renault-Nissan Alliances CMF-EV platform, the Ariya is much smoother than the Renaults Megane E-Tech Electric. Rear seat space is excellent, and despite the sloping roofline and 1,295 panoramic sunroof, there is no problem with headroom in the rear.

The boot volume of 466 liters is just okay, but it’s not shy compared to the Kias EV6, which doesn’t have much space inside and outperforms the Toyota bZ4X. There is also ample storage space, including a lidded tray on the elegant center console.

Ariya serves all regions, making it one of the most complete electric vehicles on the market today.

Model: Nissan Ariya Advance Price: 43,845 Powertrain: 63 kWh Battery/Electronic Motor Output/Torque: 215 bhp/300 Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive 0-62 mph: 7.5 seconds Top speed: 100 mph Range: 250 miles Charging: 130 kW (10 35 minutes) On Sale: Now

