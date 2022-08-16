US Department of Defense > Contract





MARINE

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan is awarded a cost plus fixed cost amendment of $87,999,656 for previously awarded contract M67854-16-0006 for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,910,796,347. This contract amendment provides labor and materials for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle Role Variant Medium Caliber Gun (ACV-30) for post-critical design review design and development , representative production test vehicles and support for test activities. Work will be performed in Oceanside, California (14%); Aberdeen, Maryland Proving Ground (14%); Kongsberg, Norway (13%); York, Pennsylvania (12%); Aiken, South Carolina (9%); San Jose, California (7%); Stafford, Virginia (7%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (5%); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (4%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (3%); Phoenix, Arizona (3%); Goleta, Calif. (2%); White Sands, New Mexico (2%); Bolzano, Italy (2%); Twentynine Palms, CA (1%); and Vicksburg, Mississippi (1%), with an expected completion date of July 2025. FY2022 Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $30,152,264 will be committed at the time of grant and will not expire at the end of the current financial year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is contract activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Vertex Aerospace, Madison, Mississippi, wins $62,792,923 firm fixed price, costs reimbursable, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. This contract provides authorized organizational and mid-level aircraft maintenance, logistics support and limited repair of common support equipment for three KC-130J aircraft for the Government of Kuwait. Works will be executed at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait (95%); and Madison, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be committed at the time of award; funds will be committed to individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively awarded pursuant to Federal Defense Procurement Regulation 6.302-4. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922D0040).

Crown Point Systems Inc.*, San Diego, CA, wins $47,911,527 Firm Fixed Price, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract. This contract covers the acquisition of a minimum quantity of 10 pieces of audiovisual (AV) videoconferencing (VTC) equipment of various brands and up to a maximum quantity of 32,960 pieces of VTC AV equipment of various brands. This purchase is in support of the Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Systems division’s integration of specialized network audio-visual systems supporting intelligence agencies and missions of command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. combatant commanders, Department of Defense agencies and departments, and operational and support components of the Department of Homeland Security. Work will be executed in San Diego, CA, and is expected to be completed in August 2025. No funds will be committed at time of award; funds will be committed to individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not tendered under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Aircraft Division at Naval Air Warfare Center, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the subcontract business (N6833522D0036).

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wis., is awarded an amendment in the amount of $39,414,122 at cost plus fixed charges to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 to exercise an option for the engineering and support requirements of class of exercise 2022 in support of the detailed design and construction of the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (30%); Newport News, Virginia (25%); New York, New York (10%); Columbia, Maryland (10%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (10%); Ayer, Mass. (5%); Arlington, Virginia (5%); Herndon, Virginia (2%); Camden, NJ (2%); and Tulsa, Oklahoma (1%), and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Work is expected to be completed by August 2031 if all options are exercised. The FY2022 Shipbuilding and Conversion Funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,500,000 will be committed at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a Firm Price Amendment of $8,982,725 (P00025) for a previously awarded Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract (N0042118D0004). This amendment increases the contract ceiling for the production and delivery of additional AN/ARC-210 family radio equipment as follows: 105 MT-4935 mounting bases; 95 MX-12366 low-noise amplifier triplexers; 95 AM-7642 high-power amplifiers; 34 C-12561B control, radio sets; 20 Gen 6 reprogramming kits; and three additional training courses in support of multiple platforms for Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be committed at time of award; funds will be committed to individual orders as they are issued. The aeronautical division of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contractor business.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Excel Garment Manufacturing Ltd., El Paso, Texas, has been granted a maximum amendment of $25,801,200 (P00009) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20- D-1248) with four one-year contract option periods for improved flame retardant suits. This is a fixed price, indefinite delivery/quantity contract. The command period end date is August 18, 2023. Military service usage is the Navy. The assignment type is Defense Working Capital Funds for fiscal year 2022 through 2023. The subcontracted activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ARMY

Michels Corp, Brownsville, Wisconsin, has been awarded a firm price contract of $12,582,851 for the refurbishment of Lock No. 21 and Lock No. 22. Bids were solicited via the Internet and two were received . Work will be performed in Quincy, Illinois; and New London, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2023. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds for fiscal year 2022 in the amount of $12,582,851 have been incurred at the time of grant. US Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Illinois, is the subcontract business (W912EK-22-C-0026).

LJ Inc.*, Cayce, SC, has been awarded a fixed price contract of $10,068,000 for the raising of dykes and berms and the installation of new spillway systems. Tenders were solicited via the Internet and two were received. The work will be executed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of December 2, 2024. Civil operations and maintenance funds for fiscal year 2022 in the amount of $10,068,000 have been committed. at the time of allocation. US Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is subcontracted activity (W912HP-22-C-0005).

Workplace Solutions Inc.*, Jacksonville, Florida, has been awarded a firm price contract of $9,752,018 for initial equipment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Bids were solicited via the Internet and four were received. The work will be executed in Bethesda, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of October 24, 2024. The military construction, operations and maintenance funds in fiscal year 2010, from the Army in the amount of 9 $752,018, was committed at the time of grant. US Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Arkansas, is subcontracted activity (W9127S-22-C-6001).

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a firm price contract of $8,178,823 to support the Enhanced Targeted Acquisition System. Tenders were solicited via the Internet and one was received. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal Year 2022 Operations and Maintenance, Army; and procurement, defence-wide funds in the amount of $8,178,823 were committed at the time of award. The U.S. Army Contracts Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is contract activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0058).

