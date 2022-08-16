Omicron booster: UK becomes first country to approve vaccine targeting two Covid-19 strains





“The Medicals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a booster dose for adults after Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine was discovered that targets two coronavirus variants (known as “bivalent” vaccines). UK regulation To meet the agency’s safety, quality and effectiveness standards,” read an official government announcement on Monday.

They said that half of the boosters that “Spikevax 2 is original/Omicron” target the original coronavirus strain and the other half target Omicron.

The UK government said after a close examination of the evidence that the government’s independent professional scientific advisory body, MHRA, had approved the shooting.

Moderna was approved following clinical trial results that reported that boosters targeting Omicron produced a stronger immune response against the variant. The company said the updated boosters also had a “strong” response to the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

Side effects were described by the MHRA as equivalent to the original Moderna booster dose and appeared to be “generally mild and self-resolving”.

The UK government said “no serious safety issues have been identified”.

As Covid-19 continues to mutate, MHRA CEO Dr. Jun Lane said a new modern or booster would help protect the community.

“The first-generation COVID-19 vaccine used in the UK continues to provide critical protection against disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine provides us is to help protect us from this disease as the virus persists. A sharp tool in the arsenal of help. It evolves.”

It’s not yet clear who or when will deliver the boosters. The UK Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) will advise on the launch of the vaccine.

Moderna CEO Stefan Barnsell said on Twitter that he was “excited” about the vaccine’s approval.

“This marks the first approval of an omicron-containing bivalent vaccine, which will play an important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter winter,” he said.

Moderna isn’t the only vaccine manufacturer to update its Covid-19 vaccine.

In June, Pfizer and BioNTech tested two Covid-19 vaccine boosters targeting the Omicron variant. Both companies said preliminary results show a much higher immune response than the current COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2022/08/15/europe/uk-moderna-vaccine-omicron-variant-approval-intl-gbr/index.html

