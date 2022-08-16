Instructing British Afghan refugees to find new homes at Rightmove | Immigration and Asylum





Thousands of Afghan refugees who have been living in British hotels since the Taliban took over their homeland a year ago have been directed by the Interior Ministry to seek new accommodation at Rightmove or Zoopla.

On the one-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul, the government is still providing hotel accommodations to 9,500 Afghans seeking refuge in the UK, with only 7,000 being readmitted.

While charities have welcomed the government’s move to stop using hotels to accommodate refugees, many have expressed concern about the risk of becoming homeless without finding suitable accommodation in the private rental sector.

Afghan families with children will struggle to find accommodations large enough and can afford to use the housing benefits provided. The charity also warned that refugees may not have the language skills to negotiate their rental agreements or the necessary documents such as passports and bank statements.

Interior Ministry sources said they are aiming to provide each family with two accommodations somewhere in the UK, as well as encouraging Afghan families living in the hotel to find their own home. where.

The Interior Ministry said the lodging offer would be a good and decent offer, but said that if the family turned down the offer, they would be offered an additional two months of hotel accommodation. After that, it’s not clear what happens if families fail to secure accommodation.

Interior Ministry sources said they are trying to encourage Afghan families to move to other parts of the UK, such as Wales, but it can be difficult for families who have settled in a big city like London, where their children go to school. The city council housing waiting list is long, especially for larger estates that some Afghan families need because they have three or more children.

Afghan families have the right to rent under immigration regulations and landlords can verify this using an online tool, but some are reluctant to rent to people who do not have a UK passport or evidence of living in the UK such as utility bills and pay stubs. .

A letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs to Afghan refugees urges them to start looking at the private rental sector as not all parliaments will accept requests to put them on social housing waiting lists.

Not all councils support you, so it’s important to check. It is stated in the letter. They urge refugees to search multiple properties to increase their chances of finding somewhere as the UK housing market is very competitive.

Eva Tabbasam, director of Gender Action for Peace and Security, expressed concern about the initiative. She said: It was unimaginable that a year after the arrival of Afghan families, they were still kept in inadequate accommodations with no space, privacy and stability. There is also a serious risk of homelessness for these families if adequate housing is not provided under current home office plans.

Instead, the government spent a year trying to solve the problem. The situation is getting worse and worse. The 9,500 people still in the hotel would have already moved there if suitable accommodation had been readily available. We do not yet know what type of accommodation families will be offered.

Community Commissioner Claire Holland London Councils said: The Borough is very concerned about the lack of alternative housing options for these families. The capital is particularly struggling because of the chronic shortage of affordable housing here.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said: Using hotels to house resettled people in Afghanistan is a temporary solution and we are continuing to work with more than 350 local authorities to move Afghan families from hotels to permanent accommodation as quickly as possible. there is.

To support resettlement of Afghan families, local authorities pay 20,520 per person over three years. They have the flexibility to use these funds to contribute to the rental of their accommodation, including deposits, rental costs, and furniture.

