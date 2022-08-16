US Department of Justice opposes efforts to unseal Trump research affidavit | Donald Trump News





The media had called for the release of the affidavit submitted by the government when it requested a search warrant for Donald Trump’s home.

The United States Department of Justice has opposed efforts by media organizations to unseal the affidavit that supported the search warrant for President Donald Trump’s former home in Mar-a-Lago, saying the document contained sensitive elements.

In a court filing, prosecutors said Monday they would not oppose the release of other sealed documents related to the recent search of Trump’s Florida estate, such as blankets and the government’s motion to seal. .

But releasing the affidavit itself could harm the ongoing investigation, the department said.

If leaked, the affidavit will serve as a roadmap for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a way that is highly likely to jeopardize future stages of the investigation. investigation, prosecutors wrote in their filing.

The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news outlets, including the Associated Press news agency, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it requested the search warrant for Trump’s estate earlier this month.

In recent days, Trump’s Republican allies have stepped up calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal the document.

This would reveal the evidence prosecutors presented to show they had probable cause to believe crimes took place at Trump’s home, the standard they had to meet to obtain the search warrant.

An unsealed property receipt on Friday showed the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, some of which carried not only top-secret but also sensitive information, a special category intended to protect the most important secrets. of the country which, if publicly revealed. could cause exceptionally serious damage to US interests.

Court records did not provide specific details about what information the documents might contain.

The search warrant, also unsealed on Friday, said federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs the collection, transmission or loss of defense information under the Security Act. ‘spying.

The other statutes deal with the concealment, mutilation or suppression of documents and the destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations.

The Justice Department acknowledged on Monday that its ongoing criminal investigation involved highly classified material.

He said in his court filing that making the affidavit public would cause significant and irreparable damage to his investigation.

The document, prosecutors said, details highly sensitive information about witnesses, including people who were interviewed by the government, and contains confidential grand jury information.

