Afghan refugees struggle to adjust to life in the United States | Refugee News





San Jose, California, USA Zainab, an Afghan teenager who has lived with her family in a cramped California motel room for nearly a year, still has scars on her wrist from broken glass from a suicide bombing.

She and her sister, Zahra, are trying to learn English quickly so they can find work and help their family pay the exorbitant cost of rent in San Jose.

I have no choice but to help my family, Zahra said through a translator inside the family’s budget motel room, filled with the aroma of cooked rice and dotted with stuffed animals and English grammar books. The family spoke with Al Jazeera on the condition that their last name be withheld.

Zahra’s 21-year-old brother, who was beaten by the Taliban as he tried to enter Kabul airport, remains stuck in Afghanistan.

I have been crying for a year, says their mother, Amina. What will happen to my son? Will the Taliban kill him? I just want my son back.

For Afghan families who have been resettled in the United States since President Joe Biden’s administration withdrew military forces from Afghanistan last August, it has not been easy adjusting to life in a new country. Tasks pile up: looking for work, studying English, researching long-term immigration routes, memorizing local bus routes.

For many families, these challenges are compounded by trauma from years of conflict, as well as anxieties over loved ones still in Afghanistan. But the prospects for a reunion are daunting: According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, of nearly 50,000 Afghans who have applied for humanitarian parole since July 2021, 369 have been accepted and about 8,000 rejected, the rest still awaiting a response by July 28. .

Walid Aziz, an Afghan who resettled in the United States several years ago, recently learned that his father’s application had been rejected. I have great anxiety; my family is in danger,” Aziz, who worked as a contractor for the US Embassy in Kabul, told Al Jazeera. I served the US government. I don’t know why my father isn’t here.

One crisis after another

Despite their ongoing trauma, Afghan families who have moved to the United States have no choice but to move forward with the long list of challenges that come with resettlement.

Practical concerns, such as transportation and communication, can make day-to-day tasks complicated and frustrating, especially those that involve navigating US bureaucracy, such as registering for health care. In California’s Bay Area, where jobs that pay enough to meet the astronomical cost of living are hard to come by, many worry about their ability to make ends meet.

Many families are still in temporary accommodation because the rent is so expensive, Zuhal Bahaduri, who helps families through community organization 5ive Pillars, told Al Jazeera. It’s one crisis after another for these families. Leaving Afghanistan was only half the battle.

At the same motel where the Zahras family is staying, Saliha, who spoke on the condition that her last name be withheld, says she has not seen her husband of over 40 for almost a year. He was injured in the chaos at Kabul airport and was unable to make it through the crowd.

She has now lived in this motel for seven months with her daughter and son-in-law, wondering what the future holds. I just want to find my husband. He is everything to me, she told Al Jazeera. I wish he was here with me, so we can build a better life together.

Zarghon stands with family members at a motel in San Jose, Calif., in August. Afghans who resettled in the United States after the U.S. withdrawal have struggled with myriad obstacles [Brian Osgood/Al Jazeera]

In a room down the hall, Zarghon holds her six-year-old daughter-in-law, Marwa, dressed in a butterfly t-shirt and pink and white floral pants. Marwa’s father is still trapped in Afghanistan.

Her first day of school was very difficult because when her mother dropped her off she was afraid she wouldn’t come back, Zarghon told Al Jazeera, speaking on the condition that her last name be withheld. . But her classmates were very nice and her teachers helped her get new clothes. She likes to draw pictures of her father.

Although some relatives still live at the motel, Zarghon and five members of his family were eventually able to move into a three-bedroom apartment that costs around $3,300 a month. They currently receive rental assistance and gradually pay larger portions before the full cost kicks in after six months. They are happy to have a home, but are worried about finding a job to cover the rent once the assistance ends.

Asifa, who escaped from Kabul the same day a suicide bomber killed around 170 Afghans and more than a dozen American servicemen outside the city’s airport, and who also asked for her name from family is not disclosed is also worried. She received an offer of accommodation for her husband and two of her children, but turned it down because she did not want to leave her daughter-in-law alone in the motel.

She was very eloquent, but after the Taliban took over she stopped speaking for several months, Asifa told Al Jazeera. Sometimes she has fainting spells several times a week.

System overloaded

A network of resettlement groups and community organizations are helping these families, but they are being pushed to their limits, trying to fill the gaps after resources for refugees were depleted under former US President Donald Trump’s administration. . 5ive Pillars, which offers assistance to many hotel families, was founded in the aftermath of the fall of Kabul.

Many community organizations and Afghan American volunteers, who help with everything from food to legal assistance, feel strained and drained not only by the overwhelming demands, but also by the emotional nature of the work.

Some of these volunteers have their own painful family stories, which they now see repeated among the new wave of refugees from a country that has been devastated by war and hardship for decades.

Arash Azizzada, co-founder of progressive diaspora group Afghans For A Better Tomorrow, told Al Jazeera that state and federal governments have left Afghan community organizations to pick up the pieces, most of which are underfunded, underfunded. funded and on the verge of burnout.

At the same time, many resettled Afghans are acutely aware that under humanitarian parole, which allows them only temporary refuge, they must follow a more stable immigration pathway within two years of entering country, or risk losing the work permit benefits that come with parole.

We try to place people in well-paying jobs, but if they don’t have more permanent legal status, everything is uncertain, Yalda Afif, program manager for the refugee aid organization HIAS, told Al Jazeera.

With many obstacles ahead, some families still hold out hope that they can eventually build a better life for themselves in the United States.

We are grateful to be in a safe place, Asifa said. But at the same time, our hearts are broken.

Farrah Omar helped translate this story. She is a California-based freelance media interpreter and speaks Farsi and Dari.

