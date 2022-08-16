US won’t release $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan funds, citing terror fears





The Biden administration on Monday ruled out the upcoming return of $3.5 billion in funds held in the United States to the Afghan central bank, citing the discovery that the leader of al-Qaeda had taken refuge in the heart of Kabul, apparently under the protection of the Taliban government.

The position on the funds was set on the first anniversary of the takeover of Afghanistan by the extremist Taliban militia and just over two weeks after a US drone strike killed Ayman al-Zawahri , the leader of al-Qaeda, on the balcony of a house linked to a faction of the Taliban coalition in an exclusive enclave of the Afghan capital.

We don’t see ATM recapitalization as a near-term option, said Thomas West, the US government’s special representative for Afghanistan, referring to the central bank’s initials. He noted that US officials have been talking for months with the central bank about how to strengthen the Afghan economy, but have not gotten convincing guarantees that the money will not fall into the hands of terrorists.

We are not confident that this institution has the necessary safeguards and oversight to manage the assets responsibly, West said in a statement, previously reported by The Wall Street Journal. And it goes without saying that the Taliban harboring al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri reinforces our deep concerns about the diversion of funds to terrorist groups.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration is looking for other ways to use the money to help Afghans at a time when millions are affected by a hunger crisis. growing.

Right now we’re looking at what mechanisms could be put in place to ensure that those $3.5 billion in preserved assets get to the people of Afghanistan efficiently and effectively in a way that doesn’t make them ripe for be diverted to terrorist groups or elsewhere. , Mr. Price said.

The issue of frozen money remains one of the most sensitive issues a year after President Bidens’ decision to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan, leading to the fall of the Western-backed government and the return to power of the Taliban. The White House was extremely sensitive as the anniversary approached, anticipating it would renew criticism of the chaotic US withdrawal and restoration of a draconian regime of repression, targeting women and girls in particular.

The operation that found and killed al-Zawahri has only heightened the debate in recent days. Mr. Biden and his allies have argued that the success of hunting down al-Zawahri has shown that the United States can still fight terrorists without a large deployment of ground troops. His critics pointed to the operation as proof of the recklessness of Mr Bidens’ decision to leave Afghanistan, as it showed that the Taliban are once again harboring al-Qaeda figures as they did in the months and years leading up to the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said al-Zawahris’ presence showed the Taliban had gravely violated the Withdrawal Agreement first brokered by President Donald J. Trump and executed by Mr. Biden. But the administration has not explained what consequences, if any, it will impose on the Taliban as a result. The Taliban denied knowing that al-Zawahri lived in Kabul with his family, although the Haqqani clan, a terrorist faction of the government, appeared to protect him.

US intelligence agencies have concluded since the drone attack that while a handful of longtime al-Qaeda members remain in Afghanistan, the group has not rebuilt a major presence there since the US withdrawal. But some counterterrorism experts said the judgment may have been too optimistic.

The funds at issue on Monday are part of a total of $7 billion deposited with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York by the Afghan central bank at the time of the Taliban takeover. Mr Biden froze the money and decided to split it in half, with one part available to relatives of 9/11 victims to sue legally and the other to meet the needs of the Afghan people, such as for aid humanitarian.

The United States is working with allies around the world to establish an international trust fund with the $3.5 billion earmarked to help the Afghan people. Officials said they have made considerable progress in setting up such a trust fund, but did not say when it will be created or how it will operate.

The Afghan economy collapsed in the year following the Taliban takeover, leading to mass starvation and a wave of refugees. In recent days, the United States announced that it would send $80 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to help fight hunger in Afghanistan, as well as $40 million to UNICEF to support the education of Afghan children, especially girls, and $30 million to UN Women to support Afghan women and girls seeking social welfare services and running organizations of civil society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/15/us/politics/us-afghanistan-funds-taliban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos