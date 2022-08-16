Can the UK limit energy costs this winter?





When Britain’s new prime minister forms government on September 6, he needs a quick plan to deal with the soaring household energy costs this winter.

The choice between heating and dining this winter frightens families as average annual gas and electricity rates are projected to rise from 1,971 in summer to 3,582 in early October and over 4,000 in January.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer declared the situation a national emergency on Monday, reiterating what Martin Lewis, consumer advocate and founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said last week that the household is facing a national crisis. global pandemic.

According to an estimate by Cornwall Insight, around 28.9 million households are connected to the UK’s electricity grid, and these households will pay an additional $59 billion for energy next year. This increase accounts for nearly 2.5% of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP).

What are the main suggestions for household relief?

On Monday, Labor sparked heated debate over Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, promising to limit household energy rates at their current level of 1,971 for the winter when they come to power.

The proposal to eliminate the threat of higher rates was more radical than the energy industry’s proposal for the government to eliminate a portion of the rate unrelated to the cost of wholesale gas and pay it out of general taxation. This would subtract 420 a year from the current average bill, but would not prevent subsequent increases to reflect the much higher wholesale market prices of gas and electricity.

The government has so far offered a 400 rebate for all households and an additional 650 rebate for households receiving means-tested benefits such as universal credit or annuity credit. Pensioners will also receive additional winter fuel payments as part of the 15 billion package Sunak announced in May. The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that an additional $12 billion will be needed to keep the grant generous.

The two leadership candidates came up with radically different ideas about what to do next. Sunak has pledged to eliminate the 5% VAT on energy bills and provide an additional $10 billion in aid to vulnerable households.

Truss was skeptical of offering what she calls handouts, and instead promised to cut taxes and some green levies from energy bills. But her team hasn’t ruled out additional direct support after Sunak’s fierce criticism.

How does Labor plan to pay for the proposal?

Starmer said the plan to limit billing this winter to 1,971 would cost $29 billion. That’s half of the projected annual bill growth this year. This would be an understatement, as homes use more gas in winter than in summer.

Labor is proposing the government to apply the windfall tax retroactively from January from May 26, the date Sunak announced, allowing energy companies to subsidize 8 billion of those costs at the expense of a more arbitrary tax system. The party will also cancel some of the support Sunak announced, eliminating 484 from each household promised over the winter.

Finally, Labor said that by setting a cap on the bill, inflation would be capped, peaking at the current 9% level rather than reaching 13% as predicted by the Bank of England. This could save the government $7 billion in index-linked debt repayment costs.

According to IFS director Paul Johnson, the Labor proposal would be very expensive as he suspected it could be limited to six months. He added that he was looking at vacation costs.

Can energy support low inflation and government costs?

Among developed countries, the UK has unusually high government debt in relation to the retail price index of inflation. As of the end of last week, there were approximately 547 billion index-linked debt, representing a quarter of total government debt.

This means that for every 1% increase in RPI inflation, the cost of paying off index-linked government debt increases by $5.5 billion. The Treasury does not have to physically pay money until the debt is paid off, but it is included in the public borrowing figure because it accrues in years when inflation is recorded.

The plans of the labor and energy companies will provide permanent savings if energy costs are only temporarily high, but six months of government funding costs will do little to help if it just delays price increases.

More broadly, the government hopes to classify the 400-family support as a utility discount when the National Statistical Office announces its position on the issue on August 31. FT calculations will reduce peak inflation this winter by about 2 percentage points.

However, most experts, including government officials, believe that the National Statistical Office will not force it. ONS must make a decision about the economic realities of the 400 discount. If this actually determines that energy rates are getting cheaper, inflation will go down accordingly. However, if the government decides to simply give money regardless of the size of household claims, the support is considered a universal welfare benefit and does not affect inflation.

What do economists recommend that governments do?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month announced what should be seen as orthodox economic advice on soaring costs, saying countries should provide targeted lump sum assistance to vulnerable households and ensure that energy prices reflect market forces.

This will protect poor families while maintaining incentives to conserve energy as prices rise, he said. Many European countries have found that they have taken the Labor approach and are holding back price increases, which they have criticized for continuing to do so.[ing] Global energy demand and prices are higher than they would otherwise be.

But with governments across Europe facing similar pressures, the UK will not be alone if, like continental European governments, lock prices and absorb cost increases this winter.

