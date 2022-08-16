Philippines eyes US helicopters after scrapping deal with Russia





Manila, Philippines Philippine officials are considering a U.S. offer to supply heavy-lift helicopters like its widely used Chinooks after Manila canceled a deal to buy military helicopters from Russia over fears of Western sanctions, the U.S. ambassador said Monday. Philippines to Washington.

Then-president Rodrigo Duterte approved the cancellation of the signed agreement to buy 16 Russian Mi-17 helicopters due to concerns about possible Western sanctions, which could hinder the rapid bank transfers of the income that the Filipino workers send home from the United States and other Western countries. said Jose Romualdez.

Romualdez said Washington did not pressure the Philippines to drop the 12.7 billion peso ($227.7 million) deal with the Russians.

But after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, countries that bought Russian equipment could face Western sanctions, he said.

I think it was really prudent, especially for President Duterte, to approve the cancellation of this contract because it can save us a lot of problems, Romualdez said during an online press conference organized by foreign correspondents. based in Manila.

The US offer to sell Boeing CH-47 Chinooks was discussed as early as last year by former Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, in Washington even before Duterte was persuaded by key Cabinet members to cancel the deal, Romualdez said. .

One of Dutertes’ cabinet members, Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez, then warned Duterte that Western countries could withhold aid that could help the Philippines cope with and recover from coronavirus outbreaks, two Filipino officials told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authority. publicly discuss the issue.

Lorenzana first confirmed the cancellation of the Russian helicopter securing contract in an interview with AP last month. After serving as defense chief under Duterte, Lorenzana was appointed by new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to head a government agency tasked with turning former military bases into business centers.

Romualdez said the Philippine government under Duterte made an upfront payment of about $38 million to secure Russian military transport helicopters and that he would recommend Marcos Jr. and his top defense and foreign officials try to ask the Russians to provide other weapons or equipment that would be covered by this deposit.

We certainly won’t just say goodbye to that money, Romualdez said. This is still a big sum as far as.

A Philippine military official said the helicopter contract will go through a termination process after the Philippines’ decision to cancel it because a contract has already been signed. The Russians can appeal, but the Philippine government has little room to reconsider, the official said.

Under the agreement for the purchase of scrapped helicopters, which was signed in November, the first batch of multi-purpose helicopters was to be delivered by Russian Sovtechnoexport in about two years. Besides the 16 helicopters, one unit should have been given to the Philippines for free, defense officials said.

The Russian-made helicopters could have been used for combat, search and rescue and medical evacuation operations in the Southeast Asian archipelago, which is often hit by typhoons and other natural disasters, Philippine officials said.

In March, the Philippines voted yes to a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate end to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

Duterte expressed concern about the global impact of the Russian invasion but did not personally condemn it. While in power, he maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he once called his idol, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping while frequently criticizing US security policies.

The Philippines is a conventional ally of the United States, which has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia in a bid to pressure it to withdraw from Ukraine.

Due to financial constraints, the Philippines has struggled for years to modernize its military, one of the most underfunded in Asia, to deal with decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies and to defend its territories in the disputed South China Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2022/08/15/philippines-eyes-us-helicopters-after-scrapping-russian-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos