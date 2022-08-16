American Film Academy apologizes to Indigenous activist for abusing Oscars | Indigenous Rights News





Sacheen Littlefeather endured racism and slurs after speaking out against insulting depictions of Native Americans.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American activist who suffered abuse when she spoke out in the 1970s against anti-Indigenous racism in the American film industry.

The American film academy said in a statement on Monday that it will host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of conversation and healing on September 17.

Littlefeather received an official letter of apology from the academy’s director in June, nearly 50 years after he took the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards to speak out against stereotypical portrayals of Native Americans in movies.

She became the target of racist abuse after announcing that actor Marlon Brando would not accept an award for his performance in The Godfather in protest at the poor treatment Native Americans received in the film industry.

The emotional burden you have experienced and the cost of your own career in our industry is irreparable. For too long, the courage you have shown has gone unrecognized. For that, we offer both our deepest apologies and our heartfelt admiration, then-Academy President David Rubin said in the letter released Monday.

It’s a dream come true, Littlefeather said in the statement shared by the academy. It is deeply encouraging to see how much everything has changed since I failed to accept the Oscar 50 years ago.

The 1973 Oscars took place during a time of rising Native activism in the United States, including the occupation by American Indian movements of Wounded Knee in South Dakota to protest the legacy of violence and anti-indigenous discrimination in the country.

Wounded Knee was the site of a massacre of Native Americans by the United States Army in 1890 that left hundreds of men, women and children dead.

Dressed in a buckskin dress and loafers, Littlefeather skewered the industry in a 60-second speech onstage at the 1973 Oscars that drew attention to the insulting portrayal of Native Americans in movies and TV shows. American television.

As she spoke, the audience booed her and actor John Wayne was reportedly stopped from attempting to attack her on stage. Littlefeather also said she had suffered personal attacks, discrimination and insults for her defense of indigenous rights.

In the letter, Rubin called his speech a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the need for respect and the importance of human dignity.

The academy has tried to heed accusations of a lack of racial diversity in recent years.

Littlefeather welcomed the change, saying that when it comes to the Academy’s apology, we Indians are very patient people, it’s only been 50 years! We have to keep our sense of humor about it at all times. This is our method of survival.

“People don’t realize what my experience was. They had absolutely no idea what my experience was, what I went through.” Sacheen Little Feather

The Oral History of Sacheen Littlefeather: The Oscars, Marlon Brando, and a Legacy of Activism.

The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 15, 2022

At the September event in Los Angeles, Littlefeather will join producer Bird Runningwater, co-chair of the academys Indigenous Alliance, for a conversation.

Littlefeather explained her decision to speak out against discrimination in an interview earlier this year.

I felt there should be Natives, Blacks, Asians, Chicanos. I thought there should be an inclusion of everyone, Littlefeather said. A rainbow of people who should participate in creating their own image.

