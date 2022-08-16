UK Weather: Heavy rain and flood damage in parts of Devon and Cornwall as thunderstorms begin | UK News





Heavy rains and floods hit Devon and parts of Cornwall with thunderstorms sweeping southwest and east of England.

A video shared on social media showed water quickly overflowing after a rain shower came from a roundabout near the river in Truro, Cornwall.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an amber thunderstorm warning for the county, Devon and Somerset, and homes and businesses are considered likely to be flooded.

With little rain for several weeks and high temperatures, droughts have occurred in many parts of the country.

Image: Yellow and orange thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the UK

Residents have also warned that power outages, fast-flowing water or deep flooding can put lives at risk, disrupt traffic, and block communities from flooding roads.

One man, Ruan Sims, said the water level was the highest he had ever seen in Cornwall.

“I was very upset,” the garage manager said. “We’ve never seen it go up that high.”

“It didn’t go into the garage, it just stuck to the wall.”

He added that the water suddenly overflowed as it started to rain, but it drained completely after about 10 minutes.

Image: Devon’s Milky Way workers are cleaning up flooding inside the building.

yellow thunderstorm warning

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for most of the UK on Tuesday and southern England on Wednesday.

Storms have already occurred in eastern coastal counties such as Essex, Suffolk and Lincolnshire.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “There were areas of heavy rain in the southwest of England today.”

“We have seen flooding in parts of Cornwall and Devon,” he added. “There were very difficult driving conditions, flash floods, thunderstorms and hail with lightning.”

“There is potential for tomorrow as influential as today,” he said.

Inverness, Scotland, was hit by heavy rains on Sunday, and videos and photos were shared online of water leaking through cinema ceilings and flooding Tesco stores.

Image: Lightning strikes at Wishaw, North Lanarkshire

‘Prepare for flash floods’

In London, residents have been instructed to prepare for flash floods in case of heavy rain.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the letter was sent to “tens of thousands” of households living in homes that could be affected.

Read more: What happens when there is a drought and how can you help? Has it rained less in your area than in previous years?

“We learned a lot last July last year when a flash flood from two months’ worth of rain occurred in just two hours and flooded our homes and public transport,” he said.

“We are concerned that there will be huge amounts of rain in a short amount of time over the next few days, which could lead to flash floods.”

Last year, several train stations and subway stations were closed due to rain.

Ireland’s flood

Heavy rains and floods hit parts of Ireland after a thunderstorm.

Forecasters extended the orange thunderstorm warning until 10pm Monday night for Munster and counties of Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

Note in hot and dry conditions

As a result of dry land in recent weeks, experts have warned that flooding is more likely because the surface acts “a bit like concrete” and drains instead of seeping in.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a hydrology expert at the University of the University, said: “These floods can damage homes and businesses and cause disruptions in transportation, but they can also be very dangerous if they are very heavy in one place.” Reading.

About how it could affect cities and towns, she said: Get off fast enough.”

On Friday, the National Drought Group moved parts of Southwest England, parts of South and Central England, and all of East England into an official drought state and six water companies announced hose pipe bans.

