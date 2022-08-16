US Open: “I want him to play” – Daniil Medvedev would like to see Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows





Daniil Medvedev says he would like to see Novak Djokovic play at the US Open amid uncertainty surrounding the Wimbledon champions’ participation.

Djokovic is on the roster for Flushing Meadows, which runs from August 29 to September 11, but is expected to be denied entry to the United States due to his vaccination status.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is responsible for the health and safety of US residents, issued new guidelines last week to relax rules around social distancing and quarantine.

The CDC has yet to update its travel advisory, which currently states that non-U.S. citizens and nationals must be fully immunized to enter the country. But that could change as the decision is being reviewed.

Asked by the press before the Cincinnati Masters if he would like to see Djokovic play at the US Open, Medvedev replied: “Yes, of course.

I can not do anything. It’s the government that makes the rules, so I don’t know if that can actually change or not.

If you ask me, if I would be the decider, of course I want Novak to play. I like when the tournament [has] the best players in the world.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia pose with their trophies after the men's singles final during day seven of the Rolex Paris Masters at AccorHotels Arena on November 07, 2021 in Paris, France

Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic’s decision not to have the Covid-19 vaccine meant he missed the Australian Open and could be barred from playing at the US Open.

This had a big effect on the GOAT race as Rafael Nadal edged Djokovic to 22 Grand Slams against the Serbs 21 majors, with Roger Federer on 20.

Medvedev says one of the reasons he would like to see Djokovic compete at the US Open is his battle with Nadal.

This competition against Rafa is super intense and super interesting, Medvedev said. So I would like to see him there in New York.

But, if for the rules of the government, he can’t be there, well, everyone will still try to do their best and try to win [the] U.S. Open.”

It’s BS McEnroe on the Djokovic situation

John McEnroe thinks Djokovic should be allowed to play at the US Open in New York, calling the situation ‘BS’.

It’s BS,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion told Fox Digital. I think he should be allowed to play.

My personal opinion is, I was vaccinated, I got a booster shot. It depends on the individual.

He’s won a lot more majors than me because he dug his heels in and found that willpower, which very few people in the sport have ever found. That’s part of what made him so great, so he sticks to his guns.

He has every right to make his own decision. The guy is one of the greatest athletes in all sports.

