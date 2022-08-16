Moderna’s new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by UK regulatory body





The Omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna has been approved for use in the UK after showing promising results in trials.

A next-generation coronavirus booster jab that only needs to be administered once a year is approved for use in adults.

This dose, known as mRNA-1273.214, is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine already in use for primary, secondary and booster doses and will be the first dose approved in the UK to target Omicron and its virus strains in 2020. .

The Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has approved the use of a booster vaccine called Spikevax for people over the age of 18. The UK was the first country to approve its use.

Modernas’ chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said the new jab raises a person’s antibodies to high levels and may be needed every year.

MHRA CEO Dr June Raine described the new booster as a sharp tool in the arsenal to protect the UK from COVID-19.

In June, Moderna, in an initial clinical trial of 437 people, found that jabs increased levels of omicron-specific neutralizing antibodies by an eight-fold increase compared to those who did not receive the booster.

The vaccine, which Moderna said was a prime candidate for the fall booster program, worked well compared to the Modernas original vaccine.

We are delighted with the MHRA approval of Spikevax… This marks the first approval of a bivalent vaccine containing omicron and further underscores the commitment and leadership of UK public health authorities to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna executives.

MHRA said vaccine side effects were the same as those seen with the original modder or booster dose and were generally mild.

Dr. June Raine said: The first-generation Covid-19 vaccine used in the UK continues to provide critical protection against disease and save lives.

What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharp tool in our arsenal to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

We are developing a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy to monitor the safety of all Covid-19 vaccines approved in the UK, which will include those approved today.

For a vaccine to be available in the UK, its use must be encouraged by the Government’s Joint Committee for Vaccines and Immunizations.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, an independent DHSC-backed body to advise ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicines, said the vaccine is safe to use.

Professor Pirmohamed said: The Human Medicines Committee and the Covid-19 Vaccine Expert Working Group independently reviewed the data on safety, quality and effectiveness and agree with the MHRA’s decision.

He added that as the coronavirus continues to evolve, constant updates to the zaps are needed to avoid the immunity that vaccines provide.

Professor Pirmohamed said that the coronavirus vaccine prevented up to 20 million deaths in the first year of use, according to a recent paper in the Lancet Medical Journal.

Last month, the UK Health and Safety Agency announced that it would provide a booster vaccine against COVID-19 and a flu shot to everyone over the age of 50 in the fall to meet winter demand.

The news comes when the NHS revealed its ambitions to increase its bed capacity to 7,000 by announcing plans to address pressures on health care this winter.

The plan warns that the NHS is likely to face significant demand for respiratory beds, even in optimistic forecasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-vaccine-omicron-moderna-uk-b2145230.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

