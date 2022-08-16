Increase in ‘dangerous’ Chinese air interceptions: US Navy





US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft.

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

SINGAPORE The commander of the US Seventh Fleet said on Tuesday it had seen an increase in “dangerous” aerial interceptions by the Chinese military in the South China Sea region.

As recently as May, a Chinese fighter jet reportedly intercepted a Royal Australian Air Force P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft in the South China Sea region in a way the Australian Department of Defense has reported. described as “dangerous” for its planes and its crew. The department said the Chinese plane fired chaff which was sucked into the engine of the Australian plane.

“This reported increase in air is obviously concerning, it’s not a very forgiving environment if something goes wrong when you’re flying through the air,” Karl Thomas said.

The Chinese Embassy in Singapore did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Thomas told a press briefing in Singapore that keeping sea lanes open is the “first and foremost” mission of the US Navy.

“Sea lanes are the lifeblood of our economies. Having open sea lanes and having navigation that can work is extremely important to keep the economy going,” the vice admiral said.

Around 80% of global trade volume was transported by sea in 2021, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The South China Sea is home to some of the busiest commercial shipping lanes in the world. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire body of water, although other countries, including the United States, do not recognize this claim and it has not been upheld by an international arbitration tribunal.

Dangerous interceptions remain “infrequent”

Thomas was careful to note that dangerous aerial interceptions remain rare.

“We don’t see this happening very frequently. It’s not like every day, something happens. It’s an infrequent action,” he said. “And then you start to wonder if it’s because he’s a non-professional pilot? Or is it something larger than that?”

The commander championed so-called “freedom of navigation” operations by the United States and other nations under a rules-based order in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He argued that China’s claims to the South China Sea should be “contested”.

“If you don’t challenge it, the problem is that it will become the norm. People accept it. And then suddenly people can claim that the whole South China Sea is their territorial sea.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/16/increase-in-unsafe-aerial-chinese-intercepts-us-navy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos