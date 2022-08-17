US states hit by extreme drought face more water cuts | Environment News





For the second year in a row, the US states of Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the western US experiences extreme drought, federal officials announced.

Cuts planned for next year will force states to make crucial decisions about where to cut consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas.

They will also place state officials under renewed pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.

We are taking action to protect the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River for their lives and livelihoods, said Camille Touton, U.S. Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation.

The river provides water to seven states and Mexico and helps feed an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion a year. Cities and farms eagerly await official estimates of future river water levels that will determine the extent and scope of cuts to their water supply.

That’s not all. In addition to those cuts already agreed to, the Bureau of Reclamation said Tuesday that states had missed a deadline to come up with at least 15% more cuts needed to keep water levels in river storage reservoirs from dropping further. more.

A bath ring of light minerals shows the high water mark of Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam on June 26, 2022 [File: John Locher/AP Photo]

For example, officials have predicted that water levels in Lake Mead, the nation’s largest man-made reservoir, will drop further. The lake is currently less than a quarter full. States have collectively failed to identify and enact specific actions of sufficient magnitude that would stabilize the system, Touton said.

After placing last year’s toll on the agricultural industry, Arizona officials will have to decide whether to extend the additional pain to growing cities that rely on the river. The cuts are not expected to have any tangible effect on Nevada, which has already implemented the regions most aggressive conservation policies, including grass bans and rebate programs.

While the Bureau of Reclamation is very focused on getting through this until next year, any reductions will likely need to be in place for much longer, said Kevin Wheeler, a hydrologist at the University of Oxford.

The science contribution is that it’s pretty clear that these cuts just have to stay in place until the drought is over or we realize they actually have to get worse and the cuts have to get deeper, a he declared.

The cuts are based on a plan that the seven states plus Mexico signed on to in 2019 to help maintain reservoir levels. Under this plan, the amount of water allocated to the states depends on the water levels of Lake Mead.

Last year, the lake sank low enough for the federal government to declare a first-ever water shortage in the region, triggering mandatory cuts for Arizona and Nevada as well as Mexico in 2022.

Officials expect lower lake levels to trigger additional cuts in Nevada, Arizona and Mexico next year. States with higher priority water rights should not suffer reductions.

Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at famous Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Page, Arizona in 2011 [File: Ross D Franklin/AP Photo]

Reservoir levels have been falling for years and faster than experts predicted due to 22 years of drought exacerbated by climate change and overuse of the river.

Scorching temperatures and less melting snow in the spring have reduced the amount of water flowing from the Rocky Mountains, where the river rises before meandering 2,334 km (1,450 miles) southwest and into the Gulf of California.

Already, extraordinary steps have been taken this year to keep water in Lake Powell, the Colorado River’s other major reservoir, which sits upstream from Lake Mead and straddles the Arizona-Utah border. Water from the lake passes through the Glen Canyon Dam, which generates enough electricity to power between 1 million and 1.5 million homes each year.

After Lake Powell water levels fell low enough to threaten hydroelectric generation, federal officials said they would withhold an additional 480,000 acre-feet (more than 156 billion gallons or 592 million cubic meters) of water to ensure the dam can still generate power. . This water would normally flow to Lake Mead.

As part of Tuesday’s cuts, Arizona will lose slightly more water than it did this year, when 18% of its supply was cut off. In 2023, it will lose another 3%, an overall reduction of 21% compared to its initial allocation.

Mexico will lose 7% of the 1.5 million acre-feet it receives annually from the river. Last year it lost about 5%. Water is a lifeline for northern desert towns, including Tijuana and a major agricultural industry in the Mexicali Valley, just south of the border in California’s Imperial Valley.

Nevada will also lose water from about 8% of its supply, but most residents won’t feel the effects because the state recycles the majority of its water used indoors and doesn’t use the his entire allowance. Last year, the state lost 7%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/16/us-states-hit-by-extreme-drought-face-more-water-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos