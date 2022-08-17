Russia confesses, this is what scares us the most in the war against Ukraine





In a recent interview with Russian state media TASS, the head of the North American department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Aleksandr Darichev, said that if the United States designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent a point of no return in relationships. between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually accused of human rights abuses and grave war crimes, Darichev unabashedly asserted on Saturday that the US-led West United, had flouted international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.

Appearing a day later on the state television program Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova raged against the possibility of such a designation, saying such plans were due to the failure of the United States to isolate Russia from the rest of the country. the world. Zakharova has derided the skill level of US officials, questioning whether they even know how to read, as Moscow has repeatedly warned Washington of the consequences if the US branded Russia a sponsor of terrorism.

The bipartisan resolution to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism was passed in the Senate in late July, after being introduced by the senses. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). In the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken that unless he goes ahead with the designation, Congress will pass appropriate legislation on its own.

Latvia’s parliament last week declared Russia a sponsor of terrorism for attacks on civilians during the war in Ukraine, urging other countries to follow suit. Rihards Kols, who chairs the parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said: “For many years, Russia has supported and financed terrorist regimes and organizations in various ways, directly and indirectly. To illustrate the point, Kols brought up Russia’s involvement in Syria, its downing of flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, and the 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal in the UK. .

Lithuania adopted a similar resolution in May and Estonia may soon follow suit. The prospect of this initiative gaining traction globally has terrified talkers on Russian state television.

The measure would add Russia to the list of pariah states such as North Korea, Iran, Syria and Cuba, allowing world governments to expand the list of measures and sanctions to bring additional pressure against the regime. of Putin, including a ban on defense exports and additional measures. financial constraints. Prominent Russian state television pundits and pundits said the potential designation bothers Moscow most, not because of the damage to what remains of Russia’s reputation, but for legal and financial reasons.

Two weeks ago, Andrey Sidorov, vice-dean for global politics at Moscow State University, explained why Moscow is so apoplectic about being labeled a sponsor of terrorism: the declaration of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, they will most likely pass this legislation. Unquestionably, all the sanctions they can impose on us are already in place. That’s not the scary part. What will hurt is that families harmed by the country sponsoring terrorism have the right to file claims in US courts. Masses of Ukrainian citizens will be able to sue. Where will the resources come from to pay these claims?

Referring to $300 billion of the $640 billion Russia had in its gold and currency reserves, which have been frozen by Western sanctions, host Vladimir Solovyov said: They are looking for a way to seize our $300 billion. Sidorov agreed: they will take this 300 billion dollars in accordance with court orders.

Russian experts openly cherish the idea of ​​taking over Ukraine’s vast mineral and energy resources, which they say will boost Russia’s ailing economy. In addition to stealing Ukraine’s wealth, pro-Putin propagandists openly hope to recover their seized funds and properties, even by threatening nuclear strikes, in order to secure their release. The prospect of losing those billions for good is infinitely more ominous than any label the Putin regime so richly deserves.

Russia has nothing to hope for.

Solovyov, twice honored by President Vladimir Putin for his services to the Fatherland, offered a solution: forcibly transform all Ukrainians into Russian citizens after taking over Ukraine in its entirety. While Russia’s genocidal aims towards the neighboring country were evident from the outset, Moscow spokesmen are now trying to blame the West for their destruction of Ukraine.

Speaking of Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression, Soloviev said: These families should not be given the opportunity to sue in court. They should become Russian citizens and the Ukrainian nation should completely disappear. Earlier in August, appearing on state television program 60 Minutes, military expert Igor Korochenko admitted that Russia wanted to wipe Ukraine off the map because it never really existed in the first place. is perceived as anti-Russian and therefore has no right to exist.

Regardless of the final outcome of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Moscow’s prospects as a world power are bleak. Appearing on Solovyov Live on Monday, Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Middle East Institute, noted with somber resignation: “Towards the West as a whole, especially with regard to America, Europe or international organizations, Russia has nothing to hope for.

