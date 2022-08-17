Scientists hail huge US climate bill but call for stronger action





US President Joe Biden signs the Cut Inflation Act 2022 on August 16.Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Several US agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Department of Energy (DOE), will see a major influx of cash from a massive climate and tax bill that US President Joe Biden has announced. signed on August 16. Scientists around the world are hailing the legislation, called the Inflation Reduction Act, which pledges US$369 billion in climate investments over the next decade while acknowledging that more work is needed to tackle global warming.

The legislation would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions about 30-40% below 2005 levels by 2030, scientists estimate, bringing the country one step closer to meeting its 50% reduction commitment. %, which Biden did last year. And it signals to other nations that the United States, a major emitter that has historically pumped the largest share of greenhouse gases into Earth’s atmosphere, is on board to fight climate change, scientists say.

After former President Donald Trump walked away from climate action, it’s bringing the United States back to a position of leadership, says Michael Mann, a climatologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. It helps create a global climate conducive to action.

That’s because the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit the average global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, works on the basis of a reciprocal action , says Michael Pahle, an energy researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. This means that governments consider the actions of other nations when setting their climate programs.

Had the United States not raised the bar with this legislation, many countries could have softened their own commitments by pointing out their inaction despite their great responsibility, Pahle says. The Paris mechanism is about reciprocity, and the big emitters are decisive in setting the standards.

money for the climate

The Inflation Reduction Act allocates about $490 million to NOAA climate and weather forecasting, including $50 million for climate research grants; $190 million for the purchase of high-performance computer equipment; and $100 million for the purchase of hurricane-watching planes.

Through a competitive grant program, it also funds research into environmentally friendly jet fuel, thereby reducing emissions from air travel. And it provides $60 billion in grants and tax credits for clean energy investments and projects aimed at cleaning up pollution in disadvantaged communities.

Most of the money from the legislation goes to clean energy, with $128 billion in tax credits over the next decade for companies that switch to greener energy sources, such as than solar power, says Brian OCallaghan, an economist at the University of Oxford, UK. This represents approximately 13% of the current renewable energy market. The scale of this bill is huge, especially on energy, says O Callaghan.

More than $60 billion is expected to go into U.S. manufacturing of clean energy technologies, such as solar panels and electric vehicles, and billions more are included in tax credits for decarbonization, vehicle purchases cleanliness and efficiency improvements at the household level, making it most important. climate investment in the history of the United States.

Keep his promises

Despite their enthusiasm for the legislation, scientists say the United States needs to do more. Even if all nations meet their climate targets, the global temperature will exceed the 1.5°C mark, says Roxy Matthew Koll, a climatologist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune.

Low- and lower-middle-income countries would be hit the hardest, he says. South Asia, particularly India, is already in a hot spot, with a threefold increase in extreme rainfall, a 50% increase in Arabian Sea cyclones and an increase in heat waves during decades, he says.

Mohamed Adow, climate policy expert at Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based think tank, says the United States must take responsibility for its historic emissions and help deliver promised climate finance to the poorest countries in the world. Paris agreement. Wealthy nations have pledged to give $100 billion a year through 2025 to the poorest, but the money has not materialized. This is what we need to see for a real leap forward on the world stage, he says.

Ideally, the poorest countries, which will be most affected by global warming, would benefit from this huge American investment, according to the researchers. For that to happen, the Biden administration needs to craft a foreign policy that enables knowledge sharing, says Shayak Sengupta, an energy policy fellow at the Observer Research Foundation America, a Washington DC-based affiliate of a think tank Indian. All of this industrial policy will create know-how and goods that can flow between the United States and other countries if we design the policy incentives correctly.

Vote for the climate

Whether the legislation will build goodwill among low-income countries ahead of the next international climate summit, to be held in Egypt in November, is unclear, Sengupta says. Some countries may view this bill as long overdue and the bare minimum from the United States.

The United States is where the European Union was a decade ago in terms of climate action, says Pahle. Even with the Cut Inflation Act, U.S. green investments since 2020 have lagged those of France, Italy, and South Korea when historical emissions are taken into account. account, according to data from the University of Oxford’s Global Recovery Observatory.

The Inflation Reduction Act isn’t perfect, Mann says. But rather than criticizing the limits, critics should claim victory and encourage people to vote in the U.S. midterm elections in November, he adds. Crucial seats in the US Senate and House of Representatives will be up for grabs. I hope there will be an even larger majority of climate-friendly lawmakers in Congress after the midterm elections, a majority large enough that we can pass legislation with tougher measures.

