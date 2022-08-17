UK Weather Forecast: Brits warn to prepare valuables as flooding could put lives at risk.





Heavy rain ruins Devon as a thunderstorm rolls in on Monday

People living in the lowlands should make sure their valuables are ready for evacuation, the Meteorological Agency has warned due to the current high risk of flooding.

Many parts of the UK are at risk of flash floods today as thunderstorms cover dry landscapes with heavy rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow weather warning for England and Wales. There are potential for power outages, traffic disruptions and life threatening from torrents or deep flooding.

Meteorological Department forecaster Dan Suri said: Since June, there has been no significant rain in parts of the southern part of the country, causing the soil in these areas to be baked by the sun, turning it into a hard surface that is almost impenetrable.

Rainfall in these areas will not be absorbed and will instead wash away soil and other hard surfaces, causing flash floods in some areas.

Heavy rains this morning in parts of Scotland have disrupted commuters, reduced train speeds in various parts of the rail network and affected roads with high surface water.

Key PointsLast Updated 1660707994 Show Today’s Forecast for UK & Wales

More showers and thunderstorms are forecast today, according to the National Weather Service, but some areas will be drier and clearer.

Some areas will be missed, but Wednesday said thunderstorms and heavy rain areas will develop fairly extensively across central, south and east England and southeast Wales.

20-30mm of rain can fall within an hour, but in areas with slow thunderstorms, in some areas, 60mm can be seen within 3 hours.

Some areas may experience more rainfall than this, and hail and lightning may present additional hazards.

The Environment Agency has issued 29 flood warnings as of last night.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm forecasts across England and Wales

The Environment Agency has issued 29 flood warnings through Tuesday night.

Stuti Mishra17 August 2022 04:46

1660696988 Road explodes after flooding in Sheffield

Flash floods ripped up Sheffield’s roads.

The road near the city center has been damaged and urgent restoration work is in full swing.

Sheffield Hallam Labor Representative Olivia Blake said local authorities were aware of the “dramatic explosion” and were responding to it.

She posted on Twitter: “Beware of flash flood hazards and contact the relevant authorities in case of a problem.”

Chris Baynes17 Aug 2022 01:43

1660684497 An amazing fountain appears over the sea as a storm hits the Cornwall coast.

A water jet was caught on camera today as puddles appeared above the sea as the Cornwall coast swept through a storm.

A video recorded by Mark McCartney shows a giant fountain spinning overhead near Fowey.

He said everything was an amazing sight.

A Waterspout appears above the sea as a storm hits the Cornwall coast.

A water jet was captured over the sea when the Cornwall coast was engulfed in a storm on Tuesday, August 16. After weeks of dry, hot weather, Britain’s heat wave has been swept away by heavy rains and thunderstorms. Footage recorded by Mark McCartney shows a puddle of water swirling overhead near the siege. All were amazing sights. McCartney said. A yellow thunderstorm warning was issued for England and Wales that evening, valid until midnight. Sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.

Chris Baynes16 Aug 2022 22:14

1660674158 Road flooded as heavy rain swept England

Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the country for two days in a row, flooding roads in parts of the UK.

Videos and photos shared on social media include Newquay in Cornwall, Bishop’s Touton in Devon, Hayward Heath in West Sussex, Port Talbot in southwest Wales and Breedport in Dorset, sweeping towns across southern England and Wales. There were heavy rains and floods.

A Twitter user shared a video about the flooding in Newquay.

Another Twitter user from Bishop’s Tawton, north of Devon, shared a scene with sandbags to keep their home from flooding.

Scotland also suffered heavy rains on Tuesday, halting travel on its rail network and roads.

Experts say heavy rain will flow from very dry land, causing surface water flooding and will not seep into the land to relieve drought-affected areas.

Chris Baynes16 August 2022 19:22

1660665706 Simple Video Experiment Shows How Drought Increases Flash Flood Risk

With just three cups of water, a British scientist has clearly explained how drought conditions can increase the risk of flash floods when it starts to rain (writes Harry Cockburn).

In this experiment, Dr. of the University of Readings Meteorological Department. Robert Thompson photographed himself flipping a clear plastic cup full of water upside down on the same floor at different times of the year.

The video clearly shows how weather conditions affect the rate of water absorption.

Experiments show how drought affects surface water runoff.

Liam James16 August 2022 17:01

1660664146 Soaked England: as pic

A compilation of photos from damp scenes across the country today:

(SWNS)

(Reuters)

(Dad)

(SWNS)

(@earthwindkernow/Twitter)

Liam James16 August 2022 16:35

1660662706 Lightning strikes during fireworks for a special photo

Lightning struck at the same time as fireworks marking the end of the regatta on the Yorkshire coast.

Photographer David Kirtlan captured the spectacular views of Whitby Harbor after the town’s annual regatta contest.

The fireworks display, which ended the three-day event on Monday evening, was threatened by thick fog over the harbor, causing the Red Arrows to cancel a previously planned exhibition.

Whitby Harbor on Monday: A Great Night for a Light Show

(David Kirtlan/SWNS)

Photographer David Kirtlan, who captured the moment with the Canon R6, said:

The fireworks were touch and move, but the rain stopped. I just kept taking pictures as the fireworks went off and captured the moment the lightning struck.

How often do lightning and fireworks go together? The weather made everything difficult at the same time.

Started in 1847, this event is one of the oldest sea regattas on the Northeast Coast.

Liam James16 August 2022 16:11

1660661566UK needs constant rain, not heavy rain, meteorologists say.

Today’s rain is not the right kind of rain to restore England’s barren grasslands.

Meteorologist Clare Nasir says we need moderate continuous rains rather than the short, heavy rains we see this week.

Britain needs ‘continuous rain’, not ‘explosion’, meteorologist explains.

Liam James16 August 2022 15:52

1660660276 Toxic algae blooms from heatwaves turn lakes and rivers green.

Rivers and lakes in England are being choked by algae thanks to record heatwaves that hit Britain (by Samuel Webb).

A Cumbrian beauty attraction, Lake Windermere is a body of water and body that tends to thrive at high temperatures and is teeming with algae after sewage discharges into waterways.

The flowers of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals and can cause skin rashes, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, and headaches.

After blue-green algae were identified in Bedford, people are being warned not to enter the water.

Algae cyanobacteria have been found in Priory Country Parks lakes and other rivers throughout the region, the Bedford Borough Council warned.

Poisonous algae blooms from heatwaves make lakes and rivers green.

Two dogs killed in Scotland over suspected bird poisoning

Liam James16 August 2022 15:31

1660658617 Mudslide Closed Somerset Road Photos

Somerset’s A358 remains closed near Combe Florey due to a mudslide yesterday.

Flash floods on a non-rain day blocked roads in the Taunton area of ​​Southwest County.

First responders work to clear mud from the road.

(SWNS)

Liam James16 August 2022 15:03

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/uk-weather-forecast-heavy-thunderstorm-warning-b2146146.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos