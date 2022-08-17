How is Meta planning for the 2022 US midterms





Over the past few years, Meta has developed a comprehensive approach to the conduct of elections on our platforms. With the 2022 US midterm elections on the horizon, we explain how our approach applies to this election cycle, which is largely in line with the policies and safeguards we had in place during the presidential election. American of 2020.

Meta invests heavily in protecting online elections not only during election periods but at all times. Last year alone, we spent approximately $5 billion on safety and security, and we have hundreds of people dedicated to this work, permanently embedded in more than 40 teams. At every major election around the world, including this year’s national elections in France and the Philippines, we incorporate the lessons we learn to help stay ahead of emerging threats.

Our approach to the 2022 U.S. midterm elections applies learnings from the 2020 election cycle and goes beyond the measures we implemented in the last midterm election in 2018. This includes advanced security operations to combat against foreign interference and domestic influence campaigns, our network of independent fact-checking partners, our state-of-the-art transparency measures around advertising and political pages, and new measures to keep election workers safe. As we did in 2020, we have a dedicated team in place to tackle elections and voter interference while helping people get reliable information about when and how to vote.

Prevent elections and voter interference

We continually review content to determine if it violates our Community Standards, including our policies on Elections and Voter Interference, Hate Speech, Coordinate Harm and Publicity Crime, and Bullying and harassment.

Our teams combat both foreign interference and domestic influence operations, and have exposed and disrupted dozens of networks that attempted to interfere with the US election. We banned more than 270 white supremacist organizations and removed 2.5 million content related to organized hate globally on Facebook in the first quarter of 2022. Of the content we removed, nearly 97% was found through our systems before someone reports it. . We were also investing in proactive threat detection and expanding our policies to help address coordinated harassment and threats of violence against election officials and election workers.

We are working with a range of partners to ensure we are as prepared as possible, including state and local election officials, the Federal Agency for Cyber ​​and Infrastructure Security and industry peers. This includes regular meetings with the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Officers.

As was the case in the United States in 2020, the election-related content we will be removing includes misinformation about voting dates, locations, times, and methods; misinformation about who can vote, whether a vote will be counted and qualifications to vote; and calls for violence related to voting, voter registration, or the administration or outcome of an election. We will refuse ads encouraging people not to vote or questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election.

We will also ban new political, election and social ads during the last week of the election campaign, as we did in 2020. Ads that have already run before this blackout period will be allowed to run during this time. To simplify the process since the last cycle, all changes related to creation, placement, targeting and optimization will not be allowed. Our rationale for this restriction period remains the same as in 2020: in the final days of an election, we recognize that there may not be enough time to challenge new claims made in advertisements. This restriction period will be lifted the day after the elections and we do not plan to extend it.

Connecting people with trusted information

We continue to connect people with voter registration and election details for their state election officials through feed notifications and our Voting Information Center. Throughout the primary elections, we showed people reminders directing them to information on how to register and when and how to vote.

State and local election authorities continue to use our Facebook Vote Alerts to send the latest registration and voting information to members of their communities, and there have been more than 80 million election-related notifications so far. now this year. Also elevating postal comments from local election officials to ensure people have as much reliable information as possible about how, when and where to vote.

This year also displayed election-related in-stream notifications in a second language other than English if we believe the second language can be better understood. For example, if someone has set their language to English but interacts with the majority of content in Spanish, we’ll show voting notifications in both English and Spanish.

On Instagram, we launched our I Voted and Sign Up to Vote stickers in the stories tray during the primary season, and will soon be adding more stickers for people to share their plans on how to vote.

While some of 2020’s challenges were unique, we’re once again ready to respond to content discussing election integrity by applying labels that connect people with trusted information. During the 2020 election cycle, we received feedback from users that these labels were overused. Therefore, if we were to deploy them this time around, our intention is to do so in a targeted and strategic manner.

We have 10 fact-checking partners in the United States to combat viral misinformation, including five that cover content in Spanish. We add warning labels to the content they debunk so people can decide for themselves what to read, trust and share. We were also investing an additional $5 million in fact-checking and media literacy initiatives before the mid-terms. This includes partnering with Univision and Telemundo to launch fact-checking services on WhatsApp; provide financial support to U.S. fact-checking partners to help them increase their capacity during elections; and supporting the development of media literacy resources in English and Spanish to teach people to self-identify misinformation.

Transparency around elections and advertising

Since 2018, we’ve provided industry-leading transparency for ads on social, election or political issues. Advertisers running these ads are required to go through a permission process and include a paid-for disclaimer. These ads are then stored in our publicly available ad library for seven years.

Our custom spend tracker is available in the US as part of our Ad Library Report, which helps people understand how much specific advertisers, candidates, and political parties are spending to reach voters. This spring, we announced that we were bringing even more transparency to social, election, and political ads by providing insight into advertisers’ targeting choices. Page-level targeting data is displayed in a new Audience tab in the Ad Library. And thanks to Facebook Open Research and Transparency (FORT), we are now making detailed targeting information available to approved academic researchers. This is an expansion of a pilot launched last year, with data now available for all social issues, election and political ads running globally since August 2020.

For more information on how Meta approaches elections, visit our Election Readiness page.

