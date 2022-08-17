UK wages fall at the fastest rate in 20 years in June | inflation





The real value of UK workers’ salaries continued to decline in June at the fastest pace in 20 years, as soaring inflation outpaced wage increases amid the cost of living crisis.

The National Statistical Office said the annual growth rate of average salaries, excluding bonuses, had strengthened to 4.7% in the three months to June against the backdrop of low unemployment and high vacancies.

However, the real value of workers’ payroll packets fell 3%, the fastest since comparative records began in 2001, taking into account the preferred measure of inflation.

Average earnings growth, including bonuses, grew 5.1%, but couldn’t keep up with the soaring cost of living.

The latest snapshot showed early signs of a slowdown in job demand among employers, despite vacancies remaining close to record highs. ONS said the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8% in the three months to June and the number of new jobs fell for the first time since summer 2020.

Employment growth slowed to 160,000 in the three months to June, far below analysts’ expectations, suggesting that the job market is starting to cool as the UK’s economic performance is shaky.

“The labor market figures for June showed additional evidence that the recession is making the labor market slightly less tight,” said Ruth Gregory, UK chief economist at consulting firm Capital Economics.

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi said recent figures showed that the UK job market is in a strong position and the unemployment rate is lower than at almost any other time in 40 years. [That is] There is good news for people in difficult times, he said.

There is no easy solution to the cost of living pressures people face, but we do offer help where possible. We’re giving away 37 billion packages to households through cash aid and tax cuts, helping people keep more of what they earn.

But the figures highlighting an unprecedented blow to workers’ salaries are likely to increase pressure on government and Conservative leadership candidates amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Labor said the figures show that the Conservatives have lost control of the economy. Jonathan Ashworth, secretary of shadow labor and pensions, said:

The inflation rate in July, measured by the Consumer Price Index, was 9.4%, the highest in 40 years. With new energy rate hikes expected this fall, the Bank of England expects inflation to peak above 13% with a prolonged recession as households curb spending.

Frances OGrady, secretary-general of the Trade Union Congress, said the figures show the need for urgent government action to support households ahead of a difficult winter. Energy price cap increases must be cancelled. And much more must be done to raise wages this fall, starting with raising the minimum wage and providing adequate pay increases for public sector workers.

Payroll data shows that the gap between public and private sector workers is widening. Wages in the private sector have risen 5.9% over the past year, more than triple the 1.8% growth in the public sector.

According to an analysis by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, the salaries of the top 1% of workers are nearly four times higher than those of the 10 poorest, highlighting that some households are more isolated from the cost of living crisis than others.

The Resolution Foundation says the scale of the pay pressure is deeper than official figures suggest, with the real value of average weekly pay falling the most since the Queens Silver jubilee in 1977.

Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the think tank, said: “This pressure has come as wage settlements have tightened slightly and nearly one million people have changed jobs in the past three months, despite strong pay growth and a vibrant job market.

