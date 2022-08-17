Putin says US is using Ukrainians as ‘cannon fodder’, trying to prolong war





Vladimir Putin reiterated his criticism of the United States in a speech in which he accused Washington of trying to “prolong” the conflict in Ukraine and condemned the recent visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

At the Moscow conference on international security, the Russian leader lashed out at “Western globalist elites” who he said were “causing chaos, inciting conflicts old and new”, while trying to “preserve the hegemony and power that escape them”. hands.”

He said the United States “and its vassals grossly interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states”, accusing them of organizing “provocations, coups, civil wars” while “threats, blackmail and pressures attempt to force independent states to submit to their will.”

“The so-called collective West is deliberately destroying the European security system,” Putin said on Tuesday, before returning to his repeated criticism of NATO for “strengthening its military infrastructure”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ‘Army 2022’ International Military Technical Forum, August 15, 2022, in Kubinka outside Moscow, Russia. The following day, he told a security forum in Moscow that the United States was trying to “prolong” the conflict in Ukraine. Getty Images

He said that in order for the West to “maintain its hegemony”, they turned the Ukrainian people into “cannon fodder”, ignored the spread of “neo-Nazi ideology” – in reference to one of his justifications for his invasion – and “continue to pump the Kyiv regime with weapons.”

“The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to prolong this conflict,” Putin said, condemning Washington’s policies in other parts of the world.

“As you know, recently the United States has once again deliberately attempted to add fuel to the fire and inflame the situation in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said, in reference to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2.

The trip angered Beijing, which responded by ordering military drills around the self-governing island it claims is part of China. Putin is a close ally of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose support has helped him weather global criticism over his invasion of Ukraine.

Pelosi’s trip, according to Putin, was not just that of an “irresponsible politician”, but a “carefully planned provocation” as well as part of a “conscious American strategy to destabilize” this part of the world.

It was also “a brazen display of disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries and for its international obligations,” Putin said in the speech, the video and transcript of which were available on the Kremlin’s website.

In response to Putin’s comments, a US State Department spokesman said Putin’s accusations of US interference in foreign countries “are beyond falsity”.

“Putin has invaded Ukraine,” the spokesperson said. “This is a classic Russian game of shifting blame. Every step we’ve taken since Putin launched his premeditated full-scale invasion has been to support the war-brutalized people of Moscow and to increase pressure on the Kremlin to end its aggression immediately.

“Before the invasion of Putin’s forces, we constantly talked about the two paths Russia can choose: dialogue and diplomacy or escalation and massive consequences. We have made sincere and sincere efforts to pursue the first, which we greatly preferred, but Putin chose war.”

Putin’s taunts of the West in general and the United States in particular come as the Russian Embassy in Washington accuses Washington of increasing the threat of nuclear conflict.

In a Telegram message that was reported by Russian news agencies, the mission criticized the United States’ withdrawal from agreements such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty nuclear disarmament agreement and US armament of Ukraine.

He said Washington’s “steps to further engage in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of the Ukraine crisis” raise the possibility of an “unpredictable escalation and direct military confrontation between nuclear powers.”

Update 8/16/22, 12:45 PM ET: This article has been updated with a response from the US Department of State.

