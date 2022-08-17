How America’s Huge New Climate Bill Will Save You Money





Today, President Joe Biden signed the Cut Inflation Act into law, a massive bill that represents the biggest investment in climate action in US history. It is devoting nearly $400 billion to promoting domestic production of clean energy technologies and generally modernizing America to survive climate change. If all goes according to plan, the law would reduce US emissions by 40% by 2030.

In the immortal words of Uncle Sam, Bill shouts: I want you to wage war on climate change. The bill is packed with tax credits and rebates for Americans to buy electric vehicles (EVs), install heat pumps and better insulation, and install solar panels on their roofs. Were talking thousands and thousands of dollars per household. In turn, all these additional investments in green technologies should energize the market, further accelerating the transition to a cleaner economy.

It’s basically just a big green light for everybody, for the consumer, for the companies that make these products, for the building owners, for the utilities, everybody to start doing this stuff, says Ben Evans, federal legislative director of the US Green Building Council, a nonprofit organization that promotes sustainability. And we think that’s going to really change those markets. I don’t think it’s an overstatement to call it historic.

It’s a stealth way to spur mass action on climate change: If homeowners across the United States individually make their homes more efficient, they’re collectively reducing carbon emissions, big time. One-fifth of national energy consumption and CO2 emissions come from homes. What this bill does, in many ways, is at least as much psychology as economics, says Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia Business School. You have a mean conversation with your contractor about: Wait, should I really install a gas boiler here, with gas prices so damn high?

Perhaps the obvious thing to do, adds Wagner, is to spend a little more today on things that literally pay for themselves in months. So you can save 50% on your electricity bill if you insulate the place better.

Having failed to legislate meaningful action on climate change with a total ban on fossil fuels, the federal government has turned to the tax code, using public money to fund the public good of decarbonizing mass. Of course, taxes are no fun, and tax credits seem even more confusing. But it’s actually quite simple for you to get your share of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Home improvement

First of all, a tax credit is not the same as a tax deduction, it’s even better. With the latter, you could reduce your taxable income, say, by $65,000 to $60,000. This means the government is not taking its share of that $5,000. A tax credit, on the other hand, would allow you to recoup the full $5,000. So if you owe the government $10,000 after filing your taxes and you have a $5,000 credit, you only pay $5,000.

The Reducing Inflation Act provides tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements: new windows, doors, insulation, water heaters. So when you file your taxes, you get discounts on what you owe the federal government. Let’s say you spend $1,000 on insulation, you could get a tax credit of 30% of that amount, Evans says. So a $300 tax credit, which goes directly against what you owe in taxes. So, at the end of the year, you owe $5,000 in taxes, you take away $300, and you only owe $4,700.

This is a significant increase from previous home improvement incentives, Evans says, which credited 10% of expenses up to $500 for your lifetime. Now it’s 30% of purchases, a maximum tax credit of $1,200 each year beginning January 1, 2023 and through 2032. So you could be credited for new windows next year, l insulation the next, watertight doors the next, and so on.

Regarding solar energy, the bill extends an existing federal tax credit, which covers 30% of residential solar energy expenditures, until 2032. This credit drops to 26% the following year, 22% in 2034 and expires at the end of this year. .

