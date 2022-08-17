



London faces significant challenges with soaring energy costs, an impending recession, more railroads destroying tracks and an expected drought.

However, the shift in leadership at the top of the UK government has made these problems even worse. This country has a custodian prime minister preparing to leave. A fight is brewing between his two potential successors. Parliament is not in session and it is a holiday season.

All of this has raised concerns that British politicians have put the public in limbo at the moment of gathering the crisis.

It’s basically like waiting for a typhoon to hit, says Stephen Fielding, a professor of political history at the University of Nottingham. Everyone was sure something bad was going to happen, but at the moment no one has the feeling that they’ve got their hands on it.

Amid grim economic news and as the economy begins to contract, many Brits are shocked by new estimates that inflation will hit 13% and the cost of heating a home will rise to £4,266 ($5,170) next year. . This will increase your typical monthly payment to 355 from the current 164.

Officials are also reported to have plans in place to prevent power outages and possible winter outages.

Moreover, rail strikes are due to resume on Thursday, putting serious pressure on public services, including countries with over-extended health care systems. Travel turmoil has recently choked the airport and Dover, the nation’s largest ferry port. A drought warning came into effect after Britain experienced the driest July since 1935.

But this tsunami of bad news struck a political vacuum. Prime Minister Boris Johnson worked out for the last few weeks on Downing Street before his successor was announced on September 5.

The Fall of Boris Johnson, Explained

The Fall of Boris Johnson, Explained

Downing Street chaos. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will resign less than three years after an overwhelming victory following a series of scandals that have left the government in trouble.

The Fall of Boris Johnson, Explained

Pincher case. Johnson's downfall was linked to the resignation of Conservative deputy whipping director Chris Pincher, who admitted he had groped two men. The outrage grew when it was revealed that Johnson was aware of allegations of sexual harassment against him at the time of his appointment. The prime minister previously denied knowing about the allegations.

The Fall of Boris Johnson, Explained

Partygate scandal. Since late last year, Prime Minister Johnson has been grappling with reports of parties he attended on Downing Street during the lockdown. According to an internal investigation, 83 people broke the rules at the party, and police fined hundreds, including Prime Minister Johnson, for violating social distancing. Prime Minister Johnson survived the scandal-triggered no-confidence vote, but politically stumbled.

Prime Minister Johnson, who was forced to resign after a series of scandals, refused to convene Parliament or to sit down with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak. To find a way to help the British in the face of massive increases in energy bills.

The sense of drift extends beyond the energy crisis to ambulance services, where public services are collapsing and are under severe pressure. Britons are also struggling with more administrative tasks, such as renewing passports or securing driver’s license exams.

It’s not that much chaos, it’s just a feeling of slow decline, Fielding said.

Still, there are news of energy price hikes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and their bleak outlook for the economy, with ominous premonitions decided.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England warned inflation could hit 13%, raised interest rates, and predicted the recession would last more than a year. At the time of the announcement, Prime Minister Johnson and Finance Minister Nadim Zahawi were on vacation.

Returning to Downing Street last week, Johnson attended a meeting with energy company presidents last week, but insisted that the decision await a successor.

Disappointed with the result, a Friday newspaper chose irony to post a banner headline that reads: PM attends the meeting.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown of the opposition Labor Party tried to fill the gap in an opinion article last week, suggesting that energy companies should be temporarily nationalized if they fail to come up with a lower bill. But his intervention served to underscore the absence of the Labor Party’s current leader, Kier Starmer, who was on vacation.

When he returned to work on Monday, Starmer said he would freeze energy bills if he came to power to contain the impact on struggling consumers.

Mr. Johnson has been criticized for refusing to address energy costs with Mr. Truss and Mr. Sunak, but it is unlikely that the three would agree even if they were in the same room.

The two leadership rivals are engaged in a fierce political war, and economic management has been one of the main dividing lines. Truss wants to focus on tax cuts to spur economic growth, and Sunak wants to prioritize the fight against inflation.

However, both candidates had to change their positions somewhat during the anger-free campaign period. After previously rejecting the idea, Sunak says he wants to cut VAT, the sales tax on energy bills. Mr. Truss, who once argued that she wanted to cut taxes rather than handing people out in the form of subsidies, is now hinting that she can provide more help to those struggling with energy costs.

Analysts argue that work is going on behind the scenes and that the new prime minister will have time to prepare a series of measures before prices rise in the fall.

After being embroiled in various scandals in Britain’s political situation, Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down as British Prime Minister.

Acting director of the Institute for Government, London-based research institute Hannah White, said the dialogue between energy companies and government is facilitating and continuing. So I don’t think policy making is as paralyzed as some media try to portray it.

Mr. White believes that some of his criticism of Mr. Johnson can come from those who have always opposed him. They could use the fact that he doesn’t solve the problem as a stick to defeat him, but I don’t think it’s right for him to intervene.

Nevertheless, few doubt the seriousness of the situation facing many in the UK. Renowned finance expert Martin Lewis told the BBC that the UK is facing a national crisis of the scale seen in the pandemic.

In the meantime, more than 100,000 people have signed an online pledge to refuse to pay their energy bills in October. Lewis Ford of Hull in northern England, who was involved in an online initiative known as Dont Pay, said the UK’s energy price hikes would be a huge hit for many. Millions of people will go into debt and too many will be left without heating in the cold winter.

He added in an emailed statement that it is clear to anyone that our political leaders have made a disgraceful failure to address this crisis.

Wider unrest underscores one of the hallmarks of the British system, where if the ruling party changes leader, the prime minister changes without a general election.

Inevitably there is a vacuum during which a successor is chosen, and in a country where power is relatively concentrated in London, this can be offensive to the British, who have an electoral system designed to provide a strong government with the power to act.

The expectations are high and delivery is almost non-existent because there is currently a crippled government, Professor Fielding said.

He added that there is a void where there should be a decisive prime minister.

