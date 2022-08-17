Is the glass half empty or full? Two ways to see the latest UK job figures | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





There are two views of the UK labor market. One is when the glass is half full and the other half empty.

If you are a minister of government, you take the former view. Nadhim Zahawi said the 3.8% unemployment rate has hardly fallen in decades and the Prime Minister is right.

Moreover, the economy continued to create net new jobs for the three months through June, with employment increasing by 160,000 during the quarter. Flash estimates suggest that this pattern continued through July.

With near-record levels of vacancies, the labor market is in good shape to withstand the recession the Bank of England predicted for the UK. The economy contracted slightly in the three months leading up to June, but demand for workers was still strong.

It’s a positive way to see the latest job figures from the National Statistical Office. The labor market is still very tight, says Ruth Gregory, a British economist at Capital Economics.

A glass half-empty observer sees the situation differently and points to the slow pace of employment growth, evidence that vacancies are past peak, and the record gap between regular salaries (not adjusted for bonuses) and inflation rates.

Samuel Tombs, chief British economist at Pantheon Macro, says labor demand is stabilizing as labor supply increases. He points out that the increase in the size of the workforce is being driven by immigration, increasing by nearly 250,000 over the past year when non-British nationals are working or looking for work.

As people strive to maintain a standard of living in times of increasing cost of living, the domestic workforce is also likely to increase, which in turn reduces job opportunities due to the economic downturn, leading to higher unemployment rates.

Ultimately, labor market data shows where the economy has been, but not necessarily where it is headed. Employment growth has been healthy as the UK emerges from lockdown. The annual regular wage increase rose to 4.7% as companies struggled to find workers.

The question is whether those days are now in the past, as the Bank of England certainly thinks. Threadneedle Street expects unemployment to rise to over 6% by 2025 due to a prolonged recession. Judging by the most up-to-date evidence, the process has begun.

