Severe US housing downturn ‘possible’, prices could drop 15%: Fitch





The likelihood of a severe downturn in the US housing market is on the rise, according to new guidance from credit rating agency Fitch.

Fitch’s Likely Projections suggest that U.S. home prices could fall 10-15% in the event of a major housing crisis, alongside a decline of around 30% or more in housing activity over the next few years. .

The likelihood of a severe US housing downturn has increased; However, our rating scenario calls for a more moderate pullback that includes a single-digit decline in real estate activity in 2023 and further pressure in 2024, Fitch analysts said in a statement Tuesday.

The agency noted that a severe downtown was possible, but not yet likely, with a minor slowdown remaining the most likely outcome for the housing market. Fitch said it recently confirmed a stable outlook for U.S. homebuilders.

Fitch pointed to several factors as key indicators of the health of the housing market, including US GDP growth, unemployment, consumer confidence and housing affordability.

Mortgage rates have nearly doubled this year.Getty Images/iStockphoto

The company warned that it could lower our rating case projections if trends weaken beyond our expectations.

Additionally, Fitch said its stress scenario for the housing market in the event of a sharp economic downturn suggested that homebuilder shipments would drop about 20% in 2023 and 10% in 2024. In this case, Average sales prices for US homes could fall to mid- to high-single digits each year.

Builders that don’t build up enough cash reserves in a downturn would likely have to issue debt to replenish inventory during a housing recovery, which would stretch credit metrics, analysts added.

US GDP, the broadest measure of economic activity, recently declined for the second consecutive quarter. Economists widely regard two consecutive quarters of falling GDP as an indicator of a recession.

Warnings about a potential housing downturn have increased in recent months as the Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy. Mortgage rates have almost doubled since January, causing an affordability crisis for potential buyers.

Earlier this week, the National Association of Home Builders declared a housing recession after builder confidence fell for the eighth consecutive month.

Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently high construction costs have caused a housing slump, said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.

In July, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, warned in a note to clients that house prices were likely to fall “quite dramatically” due to the “crater” of demand among cash-strapped buyers.

At the time, Shepherdson said prices were likely “15% to 20% overvalued” relative to income.

