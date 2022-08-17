Is there a hose pipe ban in my area? How to check local rules





Due to extreme British weather, including several heat and drought conditions, Yorkshire Water, Thames Water and many others have introduced hose pipe bans.

But what is a hose pipe ban and how do you know if there is a hose pipe ban in your area?

(Graphics: Mark Hall/National World)

What is a hosepipe ban?

When water becomes scarce than usual, the water company may limit the use of water.

By monitoring the water level in a reservoir or river, you can know when water is running low.

Long-lasting droughts will lower these levels, allowing water companies to balance our water needs with the needs of the environment.

Water companies are already urging the public to reduce their water use (Image: Adobe)

Hot weather can lead to more water consumption as people drink more and shower more, refill pools, and water plants more regularly. All of this puts more strain on the system.

Yorkshire Water, for example, said it had to pump 200 million liters more water than usual when high temperatures were recorded on July 11.

Under the Flood and Water Management Act of 2010, water companies have the legal power to restrict how water is used.

Anyone who ignores these rules can be prosecuted in criminal court and fined up to 1,000 people. But the water company says it prefers education over enforcement.

Southern Water has urged customers to report non-compliance to their customer service team.

Water companies can be seen enforcing hose pipe bans during drought conditions (Image: Getty Images)

The last set of water restrictions imposed in the UK before the Southern Water hosepipe ban was announced was the long heatwave of the summer of 2018.

Seven million households in North West England and Northern Ireland have had to temporarily discard hose pipes.

Scotland seldom has to introduce such restrictions.

The hosepipe ban has been implemented only twice in the past 50 years, in 1976 and in the summer of 1995.

read more

What are the Hose Pipe Ban Rules?

A hosepipe ban could be introduced when a water company determines that the area is a drought, ie prolonged dry weather affecting the supply of water for agriculture, the environment and human consumption.

Many reservoirs in England and Wales are now well below their normal year-round capacity (Image: Getty Images)

Under these circumstances, hosepipes or sprinklers may not be used for:

Watering the garden (including public parks, playgrounds, and premises) Cleaning cars Filling ponds or water parks or filling them with water (you cannot fill the water park in any other way) Cleaning windows, paths, or patios

A severe drought can limit water use in commercial buildings.

For example, they cannot water outdoor plants.

And when a state of emergency is declared, households may be rationed enough to have to fill the community hub with water and flush it only a few times a day.

How long will the Southern Water hosepipe ban be in 2022?

Southern Water introduced a hose pipe ban for customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on August 5th.

The restrictions are meant to protect the habitat of the Itchen and River Test, which pass through Winchester and Southampton respectively.

Water company claims hose pipe ban isn’t on card yet (Image: Adobe)

Dr. Alison Hoyle, Director of Risk and Compliance at Southern Water, said these measures were carefully considered by the water company, but were considered responsible in light of the below-average river flow.

Water levels in both rivers are 25% lower than expected for the year, and Dr. Hoyle said a hose pipe ban could restore those levels.

This is the first hose pipe ban in the area since 2012.

No date has been specified for when it will end.

When is South East Water Hosepipe Ban 2022?

Households in Kent and East Sussex have a hose pipe ban until further notice.

South East Water said in a statement on its website that it was forced to take action after the South East received only 8% of the typical rainfall in July.

The statement said this was a period of extreme weather conditions across the UK.

Water demand this summer has broken all previous records, including the heat wave due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Holme Styes Reservoir in West Yorkshire is considered drought condition by the Environment Agency (Image: PA)

We produce and supply our customers with an additional 120 million liters of water every day, equivalent to four additional towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne each day.

The company added that it wants to make sure it can keep supplies for essential use and protect the environment.

According to the Meteorological Administration, both southeast and south-central England recorded 5mm of rainfall in July, the driest July since official records began in 1836.

When is Welsh Water Hosepipe Ban 2022?

Welsh Water became the third company to announce hose pipe restrictions.

Beginning this Friday (August 19), the ban will apply in Pembrokeshire and some adjacent areas of Carmarthenshire in South West Wales, including Pendine and Laugharne.

The non-profit company said it had already had to pump water from surrounding areas and increased the number of teams looking for leaks in pipes.

When is the Thames Water Hose Pipe Ban 2022?

The company serves 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley.

In a statement, the company said: We are working 24 hours a day to bring water to everyone, and our customers excel at conserving water where possible. However, with less precipitation expected in the coming months, the next step in drought planning is now. Everything we do now will help protect supplies and protect the environment next summer.

Water company urges people to think about water usage (Image: Adobe)

When is Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban 2022?

5 million customers will be restricted starting August 26th.

Yorkshire Waters’ director of water resources, Neil Dewis, said it had experienced the lowest rainfall since records began.

He said the hot and dry weather is causing the Yorkshire River to shrink and the reservoir to be about 20% lower than expected at this time of the year.

UK drought has turned grass brown across the country (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

We did our best not to put any restrictions on it, but unfortunately it’s now needed as part of a drought plan.

Dewis said the company has reached a drought point, adding that these restrictions will ensure sufficient supply for essential demand in 2022 and 2023.

When is the Southwest Water Hose Pipe Ban 2022?

South West Water is the sixth company to announce water restrictions.

Starting next Tuesday (23 August), a hose pipe ban is in place for households in Cornwall and the western edge of Devon.

This is the first ban in the region in 26 years, followed by July, the driest month in the region for nearly a century.

South West Water says the reservoir has 49% capacity and has installed a new borehole to keep the faucet running.

It also says it fixes about 2,000 leaks per month, with a third coming from customer pipelines.

Less than half of the water companies have announced a hose pipe ban, despite most of the UK suffering from drought (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Any other UK hosepipe bans likely?

Six companies have introduced or are willing to introduce a hosepipe ban. In other words, less than half of companies in England and Wales said they would introduce a ban.

However, 9 of the UK’s 14 provinces are currently in an official drought state, with more water companies to follow.

Affinity Water, Anglian Water, Bristol Water, Portsmouth Water, Severn Trent Water, South Staffs Water and Wessex Water all include areas with an official drought declaration.

Companies that have already introduced hose pipe bans, including Southern Water, South West Water and South East Water, have not extended restrictions across their entire service area.

UK drought has previously caused underwater features to appear as water surface (Image: Getty Images)

Heavy rains are expected to hit the southwest and to many other parts of England and Wales going forward, but the UK is likely to experience a drought through 2023, the Environment Agency has suggested.

We’ve been raining for weeks and it’s going to rain for weeks. To avoid a drought next year, you’ll need average or slightly above average rainfall this fall. John Curtin, Environment Agency Regional Operations Director, told the BBC Radio 4s World at One program on 12 August.

Scotland is suffering from drier-than-usual weather, although it is unlikely that a hosepipe ban will be implemented nationwide.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) said groundwater levels at the border and pipes have reached critical levels.

Water extraction operations have been temporarily halted for farmers in Fife’s Eden River basin area.

All this comes after British Environment Minister George Eustice put political pressure on water companies to do more to protect their water supply.

Southeast, Central England and East Anglia all had the driest July on record (Image: Getty Images)

He wrote in the Sunday Telegraph on Aug. 7 that he strongly urged water companies to follow the examples of Southern Water, South East Water and Welsh Water when introducing bans.

He has since met with the chief executive of the water supply company, and he said he reassured him that supply remains resilient across the country.

Water UK, an industry group, said its members are in ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

As we saw this summer, businesses said they were perfectly prepared to use restrictions when needed to protect the environment.

How can I check if there is a hose pipe ban?

You can check with your water supplier to see if there is a hose pipe ban in your area.

Water UK suggests turning off the faucet when brushing yourself, using a watering can instead of a garden hose, and letting the lawn brown.

How can I find out about my water supplier?

You cannot change suppliers because the water company only operates in a specific region.

