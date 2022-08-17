Nuclear war between US and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds





The toll of a nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those in close proximity to the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scale of such a war would be.

A nuclear explosion would cause global starvation, according to the study published Monday in Nature Food, as massive amounts of soot would block sunlight, disrupt climate systems and limit food production.

“[It] would be a global disaster for food security,” the authors said.

Even a relatively small nuclear conflict, like the one between India and Pakistan, would be devastating, the researchers found. A week-long nuclear war involving about 100 weapons and the release of 5 Tg, or about 11 billion pounds, of soot would directly kill 27 million people. The study said that after two years, with international trade at a standstill and a temperature drop of 34.7°F, the famine it would create would kill 255 million people, assuming the rest of the world population obtains the minimum food necessary to survive, approximately 1,999 calories per capita. per day.

The largest scenario examined, a week-long war involving 4,400 weapons and 150 Tg, or 330.6 billion pounds of soot – such as that which would occur between the United States, its allies and Russia – would directly kill 360 million people – and more than 5 billion starvation, according to the study. The density of the soot would reduce global temperatures by more than 58ºF.

“While amounts of soot injected into the stratosphere from the use of fewer nuclear weapons would have lower global impacts,” the researchers said in their paper, “once a nuclear war begins, it can be very difficult to limit the escalation”.

Using climate, crop and fishery models, the researchers found that the climate impacts of soot from nuclear war would peak in the first few years but last for about a decade.

In the worst-case scenario, when 150 Tg of soot is released, the world’s average calorie production from crops would decline by around 90% just three to four years after nuclear war, the study found.

“The changes would induce a catastrophic disruption of global food markets,” the study states, “as even a 7% decline in global yield relative to the control simulation would exceed the largest anomaly recorded since the start of the Organization. United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) sighting records in 1961.”

Lead author Lili Xia, a climatologist at Rutgers University, told Nature the situation would be “really bad.”

“A large percentage of the population will starve to death,” they said.

Food intake (kcal per capita per day) in year 2 after different injections of nuclear war soot. natural food

The results are the result of examining a range of scenarios. Scientists wondered if people would continue to raise animals or use leftover crops to feed people instead. They also assumed that people would reuse biofuel crops for human consumption, food waste would be limited, and global food trade would come to a halt as nations tried to save their own.

But all the nations of the world would not meet the same fate in the scenarios studied. In the smallest nuclear war situation studied, the researchers found that the Middle East, parts of Central America and parts of Asia would experience some food deprivation to starvation while most of the rest of the world would continue to have normal food intake.

In the most extreme situation studied, all countries except Australia, Argentina, Uruguay, Oman, Brazil, Paraguay and a few others would starve.

“The first time I showed my son the map, the first reaction he had was, ‘Let’s go to Australia,'” Xia said.

Earlier this year, CBS News conducted a study which found that 70% of adults feared that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would trigger a nuclear conflict. These findings emerged after Russia’s foreign minister said the risk of nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated”.

This fear was only fueled throughout the year. In July, Iran said it had the technical capability to make a nuclear weapon, although it has yet to do so, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would use nuclear weapons. nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. .

Nuclear weapons have not been used in conflict since 1945, but currently the United States and Russia have over 1,500 nuclear weapons deployed and ready to fire.

Alex Wellerstein, a historian and professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology, said it is not in the interest of US enemies to get involved in such actions.

But, he said, that should always be a concern.

“Future problems are brewing,” he said. “I guarantee it.”

CBS Mornings’ Tony Dokoupil contributed to this story.

