Elvis movie streaming: where to watch movies in UK & USA

Within seven weeks of its box office debut, Elvis hit streaming services in both the UK and US. So where can I see biopics?

Elvis, which grossed over $250 million at the box office and earned the title of the second-largest biographical film of all time after Bohemian Rhapsody, hit streaming services in the UK and US. The fast-paced biography of Baz Luhrmann explores the life and legacy of a rock and roll king. Starring Austin Butler, who sings as Elvis (Opens in a New Tab) in the lead role, the 30-year-old wore more than an impressive Presley incarnation after filming that was hard to shake off.

So, if you’ve laughed like an idiot streaming the newly released Jackass Forever (opens in a new tab) and fainted idiot watching Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans on Netflix’s new The Gray Man (opens in a new tab), Elvis’ Home Screening’ Biopic will not disappoint.

How to Stream Elvis Movies in UK

Elvis movies are available to rent on Amazon Prime (opens in a new tab) and Sky Cinema (opens in a new tab).

You can rent the movie for £15.99 on both streaming sites, or buy the movie and watch it without a 30-day deadline approaching £19.99.

How to Stream Elvis Movies in USA

Elvis is available for rent or purchase on demand on Amazon (opens in a new tab) and Google Play (opens in a new tab).

The movie can be rented for $19.99 on both sites or purchased for $24.99.

Former Warner Bros., including Batman. Despite the fact that the movie was released on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical debut, this is unlikely to happen with Elvis. Elvis is currently not available on HBO Max due to agreements with various other streaming services that charge viewers to rent movies instead of letting them stream them for free. .

Image 1/1

(Image credit: Warner Bros. – Bazmark Films – Roadshow Entertainment – The Jackal Group – Whalerock Industries bi)

Image 1/1

How much is an Elvis movie?

The Elvis movie is 2 hours and 39 minutes long.

The long biographical film was much longer, initially starting at 240 minutes, but director Baz Luhrmann decided to cut some important scenes to keep the film at a watchable length.

Luhrmann told the Radio Times that he saw many of the famous 1970 meeting with President Richard Nixon and Elvis interacting with his band among the scenes he removed from Elvis.

In fact, so many scenes were cut, Luhrmann actually edited the film’s four-hour director’s cut. “There is actually a four-hour version,” he told Radio Times. Yes. But you have to cut it down to two and a half hours…I wanted to lean more on other things – there are a lot more. I mean, a lot of things I filmed like my relationship with the band, I had to take [that] Down – and how the colonel [Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks] Eliminate them.”

Image 1/1

(Image credit: Gary Mitchell/Alamy Live News)

Image 1/1

Elvis Movies: Reviews

Reviews of Elvis started pouring in even before its official release when it was first shown at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022, receiving a 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rotten Tomatoes (Opens in a new tab) “Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling energy and style [was] Perfectly complemented by Austin Butler’s outstanding lead performance.”

The reaction of the Elvis family

Prior to Elvis’ world premiere in Cannes, the film received dazzling reviews from those most important to its subject matter. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough.

In an interview with Variety, Lisa Marie called the film “a majestic one.” His performance, in my humble opinion, was unprecedented and finally done with precision and respect. If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I’ll eat my feet.”

Keough also added to Variety that he started crying within the first five minutes of seeing Elvis. It immediately made me emotional.

“I felt honored that they worked so hard to truly get his essence and feel his essence. Austin captured it so beautifully.”

fan reaction

Rotten Tomatoes (Opens in a new tab) has an audience score of a whopping 94%, and fans sum up the film by saying, “Elvis, like the man, provides dazzling, spectator-pleasing entertainment that evokes a variety of emotions.”

One fan tweeted about the growing interest in Elvis among the younger generation: “It’s so funny that Gen Zers are complaining that they became Elvis fans ‘just because of the movie’. Unless you make something that will attract more fans, this biography Did you hire a Hollywood director to make a movie?”

Even those who were unsure or uninterested in the original film returned quickly after seeing the biography film starring a man. As one Twitter user put it, “I expected to hate the Elvis biography movie, but I ended up having a crush on Austin Butler. Please pray for me.”

Image 1/1

(Image credit: dpa Photo Alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)

Image 1/1

