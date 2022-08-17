UK inflation at 10.1%, highest in 40 years





The UK inflation rate soared to 10.1% in July, marking the first double-digit annual growth rate in more than 40 years.

Consumer price inflation, driven by rising food prices, rose from 9.4% in June to its highest level since February 1982. The double-digit yield exceeded economists’ expectations that this ratio could rise to as high as 9.8%.

Wednesday’s figures highlighted the daunting task facing the Bank of England to keep inflation down, as prices rose sharply across the UK economy in July, pushing inflation rates higher than in other G7 countries.

The National Statistical Office said the 0.6% increase in prices in July alone is unusual as prices typically drop at high street selling points in July. The National Statistical Office added last month that inflation was the highest in July since monthly indicators began in 1988.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said widespread inflation has boosted inflation again this month.

He noted that bread, dairy, meat and vegetables were the commodities that contributed the most to the rise in inflation. The cascading effect was higher prices for takeaways. Package vacation prices have also risen much faster than in 2021 due to airport chaos and limited flight supplies.

Food price inflation hit 12.7% in July, the highest in its category in more than 20 years.

Excluding energy and food prices, the core percentage of CPI inflation rose 6.2% in July, beating economists’ forecast of 5.8%.

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that this reflected the short-term momentum of price rises, rather than a fall a year ago.

Although inflation rose in all developed countries, the UK was stronger than the other G7 countries and most European countries.

This reflects the country’s growing gas use, strong growth in underlying last year’s spending, private sector salaries rising by more than 5%, and the expectation that businesses will easily pass higher costs on to their customers.

On Wednesday, many economists said rising inflation, coupled with strong wage growth in the second quarter, would strengthen the Bank of England’s resolve, encouraging the central bank to raise rates faster and faster.

suggestion

Abrdn Chief Economist Luke Bartholomew said:[of England] At our next meeting, we will offer another 0.5% rate hike.

With the BoE likely to raise rates, there has been some relief from lower gasoline costs this month, but pressure on households will increase in the fall as energy prices are set to rise again in October.

The BoE expects inflation to rise above 13% in the fourth quarter of this year and remain high through most of 2023.

A separate ONS analysis found that poor households have higher inflation rates than high-income households because they spend more on energy and food, where prices are rising the fastest.

Economists said a hit to household living standards would hurt economic growth.

Jamie O’Haloran of Pro Bono Economics, an advisory group to the philanthropy sector, said the sharp rise in prices has created a cost-of-living crisis and the threat of a recession is looming.

