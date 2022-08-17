UK inflation hits 10.1% as food and fuel prices soar | inflation





Inflation in the UK crossed 10% for the first time in 40 years. This is because food and fuel prices have soared as households are under pressure from the cost of living crisis.

The National Statistical Office said the consumer price index rose 10.1% through July, up from 9.4% in June and entered double digits at a faster-than-expected pace. This number was last high in February 1982.

It is the fourth time in 70 years that inflation has crossed the 10% threshold, the other periods being 1951-52, 1973-77 and 1979-82.

That number exceeded the 9.8% forecast by city economists as food and beverage costs rose at their highest rate since 2008 amid a widespread inflationary explosion across the economy.

Bread and cereal, dairy products, meat and vegetables grew the most, and rising food prices drove up record restaurant and hotel prices and higher takeout costs. Rising prices for other essential items, such as pet food, toilet paper, toothbrushes and deodorants, also fueled inflation.

Prices for package vacations and airfare have risen sharply due to the summer rush reflected in crowded airports across the country.

The latest figures will put new pressure on government and conservative leadership candidates amid accusations that front-runner Liz Truss and former prime minister Rishi Sunak have failed to figure out the size of the emergency cost of living.

Shadow Mayor Rachel Reeves said soaring prices are making her family worried about how to make a living through a difficult winter. People worry that they are sick, and the Conservatives are busy fighting the scale of this crisis. Only Labor can give Britain the fresh start it needs, she said.

inflation graphic

Households are expected to be further strained by new energy rate hikes this fall, with the Bank of England expected to drive inflation above 13% and trigger a prolonged recession as families curb spending .

The surge in energy prices in Europe, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has fueled high inflation across Europe. While UK gasoline and diesel prices eased in July from record levels a month ago, ONS said costs remained much higher than a year ago, adding to inflation.

Economists warn that soaring food prices and higher energy rates will hit poor families the hardest. James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said it would take months for inflation to begin to ease and the standard of living would be much more painful. Therefore, the prime minister’s top priority is to provide significant support to help millions of families through the harsh winter and beyond.

Join the business now.

We bring you all the business news and analytics you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Sajid Zavid, who backs Foreign Minister Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership primary, said he will provide more support for energy bills and use an emergency budget within weeks of entering the top ten. But Truss suggested that there would be no more. He prioritizes handouts to help his family, tax cuts instead.

The charity has called for doubling of support for the poorest families to avoid rising poverty this winter. Rebecca McDonald, chief economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said no one could agree that this is a national emergency.

Today’s sober reading means that the next few months will be much more difficult. People are looking for signs that help is coming. However, the government does not seem to have properly grasped the scale and urgency of the situation.

Annual energy bills in the UK are expected to rise to over 3,500 units from October and a further increase to over 4,200 units from current levels of less than 2,000 units in January. Labor said it would freeze the price cap.

Invoices were limited to 1,400 as of October of last year. UK industry regulator Ofgem is due to announce plans for price caps in the fall next week.

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi said controlling inflation is a top priority and the government will act to support families in need. “I understand that it is a difficult time and that people are concerned about the rising inflation facing countries around the world,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/17/uk-inflation-cost-of-living-crisis-recession-looms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos