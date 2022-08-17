Lightning Tracker Description and Thunderstorm Predicted Time





Rain and a thunderstorm are expected across the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday. After the recent heat wave, many will see a welcome change in the weather.

Korea is experiencing an exceptionally dry summer. A drought has been declared in most parts of the UK and around 8 million households have a hose pipe ban.

And although rain is expected this week, the weather service has warned that flash floods could occur.

Here is where the storm is expected this week and the latest forecast.

Where will the storm be?

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for almost all of England and Wales on Tuesday and a yellow warning for rain for southern and eastern Scotland.

An additional yellow thunderstorm warning was issued for southern England on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there is a possibility of frequent lightning, heavy hail and flash flood effects from strong rainfall that can see values ​​of at least 50 mm for two to three hours in some areas.

Meteorological Agency chief forecaster Dan Suri said, “Changes in the weather regime will dissipate the heat from the south and east over the past few days and replace it with unstable conditions where heavy rains, thunderstorms and heavy rains are major hazards.” UK until Wednesday.

While not all places where thunderstorms occur are likely to be affected, total rainfall is likely to be very high, but the risk of flash floods is even more pronounced when heavy rains fall on extremely dry land.

There has been no significant rain in some southern regions since June, so the soil in these areas has been baked by the sun to a hard surface that is almost impenetrable. Rainfall in these areas will not be absorbed and will instead wash away soil and other hard surfaces, causing flash floods in some areas. This excess water can quickly flood some flood-prone areas. Areas of particular concern are areas adjacent to low-lying roads and sloping fields where water can quickly flow and present hazards quickly.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects the storm to be patched, with the typhoon expected to develop anywhere within the alert area.

You can use this live map to see lightning in real time.

Read more in the news What does a yellow thunderstorm warning mean?

Under a yellow thunderstorm warning meteorologists to expect:

Flooding, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds can quickly flood homes and businesses that damage some buildings. It can flow quickly or cause deep flooding, which can be life-threatening. Delays and cancellations of some train and bus services where flooding or lightning strikes Spray and flash floods make driving difficult and some roads may be closed Roads flooding may block some communities Power outages and other services to some homes and businesses may be disrupted A weather warning is issued on Tuesday (Map: Meteorological Administration) What’s the forecast for the rest of the week?

The weather is expected to stabilize a bit later in the week, with the thunderstorms subside after Wednesday.

There will be occasional showers, but the rain will not stop or be heavy.

Temperatures between the teens and early 20s will be much cooler than last week.

Meteorological Agency Deputy Chief Daniel Rudman said: Although the warning is of a broad scale, forecasters expect individual thunderstorms to be within the warning range, given that individual thunderstorms are fairly isolated and do not experience storms or heavy rain.

After Wednesday, most things will stabilize somewhat. It may rain during some periods and may be unstable at times in the northern and western regions, but the likelihood of thunderstorm-related torrential rains is reduced.

