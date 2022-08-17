Inflation rises soaring UK real wages fall at record speed





Data from the UK Bureau of Statistics released on Tuesday showed that real wages fell at a record pace in June while the unemployment rate remained flat.

Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Real wages in the UK, which reflect the power of inflation-adjusted employee salaries, fell 3% per annum in the last quarter, data released Tuesday by the Office of National Statistics shows.

Average salary, excluding bonuses, increased 4.7% from April to June, but the cost of living is growing at a much faster rate, outpacing wage growth, according to ONS.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at ONS, said how much of an impact wages are having on workers’ daily lives.

“The real value of salaries continues to fall. Except for bonuses, they are still falling faster than ever since comparable records began in 2001,” he said.

High energy and food prices are putting pressure on UK households. The cost of living crisis continues to dominate the country as consumers’ purchasing power declines.

Inflation in the UK hit a 40-year high of 9.4% in June and is expected to soar above 13% in October. The Bank of England (BoE) responded to inflation by raising rates by 50 basis points earlier this month to 1.75%, the single largest increase in 27 years.

British economist Lauren Thomas of job site Glassdoor said inflation and rising prices are currently a major concern for workers.

“The only constant in 2022 is change and soaring prices. Even in the face of high wage growth and a tight labor market, workers are feeling a sense of crisis as inflation rises as the biggest winner. Real wages fell by an all-time high of 3.0% due to inflation. Cost is a top priority for many job seekers,” she said.

Data from ONS showed that the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.8% and jobs declined over the same period.

ING’s developed market economist James Smith said the Bank of England would pay close attention to both wage growth and unemployment in the UK.

“While official forecasts from the Bank of England point to a significant increase in unemployment over the next few years, policymakers will look for signs that businesses are ‘stocking up’ their employees, even where margins are squeezed amid concerns about their ability to re-employ. The wage increase currently has significant momentum and the committee will be concerned if this can continue.”

Smith added that in the future, this could mean further rate hikes by the Bank of England.

“For now, I don’t think there are many up-to-date figures that will prevent the Bank of England from raising rates by 50 basis points again in September, even if the tightening cycle is almost over.”

