UK pays victims of decades-old contaminated blood scandal | health news





The $121,000 payment to each victim is provisional prior to the end of the ongoing investigation.

Thousands of British people infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood transfusions will receive compensation in the decades following the scandal, the UK government said.

The $100,000 ($121,000) payment to each victim is provisional after Brian Langstaff, chairman of the public investigation into the long-term scandal, advised last month to pay immediately before waiting for the ongoing investigation to end.

A former high court judge said the moral basis for the compensation was unquestioned.

The government said on Wednesday that duty-free payments to thousands of scandal survivors and their families believed to have died of contaminated blood would be made by the end of October.

Thousands of people with hemophilia became infected with hepatitis C and HIV after receiving blood transfusions through the National Health Service (NHS), mainly in the United States in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

Due to a shortage of blood products in the UK, the NHS bought most of its shares from US suppliers who paid for their blood to donors, including prisoners and other groups at high risk of infection.

In the 1970s and 1980s, approximately 2,400 patients died after being infected through contaminated blood products.

A previous investigation, concluded in 2009, indicated that ministers should have acted sooner to reduce import dependence and make Britain’s blood supply more self-sufficient.

They also demanded compensation for those affected.

A 2017 High Court ruling allowed victims and their families to claim damages through the UK judicial system.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged in a statement that nothing can compensate for the suffering and suffering of those affected by this tragic injustice.

But he added that the government is taking steps to ensure that victims and those who have tragically lost their partners receive these interim payments as soon as possible.

However, campaign activists said the announcement failed to recognize most of the family members affected by the scandal.

When the state investigation is over next year, it will make a final recommendation for compensation for this broad class, including the bereaved family and victims’ children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/17/uk-to-pay-victims-of-decades-old-tainted-blood-scandal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

