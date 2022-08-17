Can farmers fight climate change? New US law gives them billions to try | Science





When settlers plowed the North American prairie, they discovered some of the most fertile soil in the world. But plowing these deep-rooted grasslands has released huge amounts of underground carbon into the atmosphere. More greenhouse gases soared into the sky as wetlands were drained and forests cleared for fields. Land conversion continues today, and synthetic fertilizers, diesel-guzzling farm machinery and methane-belching livestock add to the climatic effects; In total, agriculture generates 10% of emissions affecting the United States’ climate each year. Now Congress would like to go back and return some of that carbon to the ground.

The Cut Inflation Act, a sweeping bill signed into law today, contains landmark climate provisions, including massive subsidies for clean energy and electric vehicles. But lawmakers also included more than $25 billion to expand and protect forests and promote farming practices considered climate-friendly. These include no-till agriculture and “cover crops,” plants grown simply to protect the soil. Researchers, environmental groups and the agriculture industry agree that paying and training farmers to adopt these measures will improve soil health and water and air quality. “I think almost everyone is pretty happy,” says Haley Leslie-Bole, climate policy analyst at the World Resources Institute. But to what extent these practices will slow global warming is unclear.

“It’s probably going to be positive, but we don’t really know that yet,” says Jonathan Sanderman, a soil scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center. A major factor is whether the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is spending the money on the practices most likely to have climate benefits. Another challenge is to measure and quantify the reductions, a task complicated by the great diversity of American land and agricultural practices and the complex biogeochemistry of the carbon cycle.

Sanderman and others believe that greater climate gains could come from other changes in agriculture, such as reducing emissions from fertilizers and livestock. And climate and agriculture expert Tim Searchinger of Princeton University says more research is needed on climate-beneficial agricultural practices. The USDA “needs to come up with an ambitious and creative plan and include a really good system for tracking progress.”

American farmers have long received payments for conserving soil and reducing pollution that may run off their fields. The new bill increases funding for these programs, allowing more farmers to get payment per acre for a wide range of activities believed to reduce or sequester carbon emissions, including no-till crops and cover.

Yet how these practices will affect the soil’s ability to accumulate and hold carbon depends on a complex interaction between plants, which add organic matter to the soil, and microbes and other tiny organisms, which break down everything they can, sometimes releasing greenhouse gases. These interactions vary enormously with soil type and environmental conditions, and it can take years for the impact of changes in crop types or farming techniques to become apparent.

Planting cover crops such as cowpeas and vetch, for example, increases soil carbon on average each year by a third of a ton per hectare, according to a 2015 meta-analysis in Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment. Cover crops also help control weeds and make soil more porous, says Cristine Morgan, scientific director of the Soil Health Institute. “Take a shovel and jump on it,” she said. “And the shovel goes further.” Yet the net climate benefits remain uncertain. For one thing, cover legumes such as cowpeas and vetch add nitrogen to the soil, which microbes can convert into nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas. But then farmers could add less fertilizer and that would reduce emissions.

Another reputedly climate-friendly practice is no-till farming, which is growing in popularity. By not plowing the fields, farmers protect the topsoil from erosion. They also save on diesel, which benefits their bottom line and reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Crop yields can increase as carbon accumulates in the upper root zone, enriching the soil and helping it retain moisture.

At the same time, studies have shown that carbon is decreasing in the deep layers of some soils, making the net change small or nil in those places. And during the first decade, no-till fields release higher levels of nitrous oxide as microbes break down crop residue, although levels eventually decline. Another complication is permanence: few American farmers continue the practice without interruption. Factors such as the growth of herbicide-resistant weeds and the need to rotate crops eventually convince them to plow again, which can allow up to a third of the accumulated carbon to escape into the atmosphere. .

Yet Keith Paustian, a soil scientist at Colorado State University, and others say that together these soil regeneration practices are powerful climate tools. “We can potentially recoup a lot of that lost carbon,” he says, by combining no-till and cover crops with other steps, such as planting trees on farms and improving the pasture management to revitalize pastures. “We need to bring agriculture to a new paradigm where these types of practices are the norm and not the exception,” he says.

In addition to fields and forests, the bill’s climate-related provisions target livestock, which emit methane that accounts for 27% of all greenhouse gas emissions from US agriculture. Under an $8.5 billion USDA program, the bill directs the agency to prioritize projects that will reduce these emissions from cows and other ruminants by modifying their diets. An additive called 3-NOP can reduce methane burped by dairy cows by around 30% and is used in the UK and Europe. But it has yet to receive the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration, which considers it a drug, slowing the approval process.

Searchinger and others hope the USDA will also emphasize the incentives the bill provides for reducing fertilizer use. Nitrification inhibitors, compounds that slow the microbial conversion of fertilizers to nitrous oxide, can help farmers apply less and also reduce emissions. Farmers may be receptive due to fertilizer shortages and high prices. The USDA announced yesterday that it will streamline fertilizer management requests.

Many climate advocates argue that the most cost-effective way to help the climate through agriculture is to simply farm less land and raise fewer livestock. This means persuading farmers not to convert grasslands or other carbon-rich land to row crops such as corn and soybeans. But the bill does not include any additional funding for the USDA’s main program for protecting sensitive private lands, the Conservation Reserve Program.

What could all this correspond to? Paustian admits that it is difficult to determine the total climate benefit of the $25 billion. To help, the bill also includes a special $300 million pot for the USDA and its partners to collect field data on sequestered carbon and reduced emissions — the data could help target future efforts more effectively. climate, he and others say. “It’s really important,” says Alison Eagle, agricultural economist at the Environmental Defense Fund. “This investment can help direct the next round of funding to the right place.”

The new money will extend to grants recently funded by the USDA, such as a 5-year project Ellen Herbert, ecologist at Ducks Unlimited, is leading to measure carbon in wetlands in the central United States. She hopes to know if restoring wetlands or protecting adjacent land increases the carbon they store. To solve this problem, they take unusually deep soil cores, dipping 1 meter or more. “Sometimes it’s like trying to hammer an aluminum tube through a brick,” says Herbert.

Also in the Midwest, Michigan State University agro-ecosystem scientist Bruno Basso and his colleagues are studying how improved fertilizer strategies can reduce nitrous oxide emissions. Additionally, they measure soil carbon hidden by perennial grasses planted on less productive parts of fields from North Dakota to Mississippi. These grasses can be harvested for biofuel or hay, as well as carbon money left over from the roots, which keeps farmers’ ears alive, Basso says. “I say listen, you know what, there’s a new culture and it’s called carbon.”

In the Southeast, a team led by Austin Himes, a forest ecologist at Mississippi State University, is taking stock of the carbon sequestered when farmers are paid to plant trees on marginal land.

Data from the three projects will improve biogeochemical models that estimate daily fluxes of major greenhouse gases from agricultural land. One such model is DayCent, used by the Environmental Protection Agency and others for the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory. “Accounting isn’t glamorous,” Himes says, “but if you don’t get it right, nothing else works.”

