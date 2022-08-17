US holds fire over reports of Turkey’s second S-400 shipment





WASHINGTON and ANKARA, Turkey The Biden administration on Tuesday stopped threatening additional sanctions following reports that Turkey planned to receive the second batch of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

Turkey originally purchased the S-400 in 2017, plunging its relationship with the United States into crisis. Following the deal, the Trump administration kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program and subsequently sanctioned the country’s defense industry organization and its leaders. The United States fears that the powerful S-400 radar system could allow Russia to spy on the advanced F-35 fighter jet.

But the reaction in the United States on Tuesday was relatively muted. During a press briefing, State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Turkey to no longer engage with the Russian defense sector.

The point we have consistently made across the board is that Russia’s brutal and unwarranted war on Ukraine makes it vital, now more than ever in some ways, that all countries avoid dealings with the defense sector Russian, he said.

Well, we have to wait and see what happens, but we are not aware of any new developments on this, Price added.

Price declined to say whether a new S-400 would cause the Biden administration to reconsider its plans to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Russian news agency TASS reported on Tuesday that Russia and Turkey have signed a contract for a second regiment of S-400s for Turkey, citing the head of the Federal Military-Technical Cooperation Service, Dmitry Shugayev.

Turkish defense sources quickly refuted Russian claims that it had signed an additional contract, noting that the second S-400 was part of the original deal.

Shugayev, the Russian official, reportedly told TASS that the new deal with Turkey will allow some components of the system to be built in Turkey.

Turkish sources told Defense News there could be a deal with Russia to locally manufacture some S-400 components for the second regiment.

The Turkish Embassy in Washington did not return a request for comment.

Turkey’s complex balancing act between the West and Russia has only grown more complicated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The strongest sign of a thaw between Turkey and the United States came in late June when Turkish leader Reccep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

US President Joe Biden then expressed his support for the sale of F-16s at the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

A delegation from Ankara arrived in the United States on Monday for the fourth round of technical talks with Washington on a possible F-16 deal, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported this week.

Turkey has asked to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Block 70 F-16 fighter jets for $6 billion. It is also seeking a separate $400 million sale to upgrade its current F-16 jets with new missiles, radars and electronics.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, DN.J., has threatened to block the sale of F-16s over Turkey’s continued possession of the S-400s, its space violations Greek air and Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean, its human rights record and ongoing attacks against US-backed fighters in northeast Syria.

Menendez issued a statement Thursday castigating reports that Turkey intends to proceed with the second batch of S-400s and called on Ankara to unequivocally demonstrate its commitment to NATO and regional peace and security by totally rejecting any military cooperation with a war criminal like Vladimir Putin. .

Between the continued adversarial violations of Greek airspace and the postponement of Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession process, I sincerely hope that Turkey will change course and assume its responsibilities towards the alliance of defense by being the constructive partner in the region, we all hope can be, said Menendez. The United States must be clear: any expansion of Turkey’s ties with the Russian defense sector would be a grave mistake that would further endanger the security of our NATO allies and partners across Europe.

Despite heightened tensions with its NATO allies in recent years, Turkey has generated some goodwill in Washington for its support of Ukraine against Russia. Turkish company Bayraktar sold its TB2 laser-guided bomb-dropping drone to Ukraine for use against Russian troops, and in June Ukraine announced that Bayraktar would open a drone factory inside its borders to help repel the invasion.

In recent weeks, Erdogan has also negotiated an international agreement with Russia to allow the export of grain from Ukraine, a breadbasket for the world, to alleviate a global food crisis. Agricultural goods had been blocked in the Black Sea ports due to the invasion.

Eric Edelman, former US ambassador to Turkey and senior Pentagon official, said he believed the S-400 deal between rival Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would confuse efforts to restore ties between Turkey and the United States.

To say the least, it will complicate the Biden administrations’ efforts to sell F-16s to Turkey and enrage the growing legion of Turkey’s critics on Capitol Hill, Edelman said.

Jim Townsend, the Pentagon’s top policymaker for Europe and NATO under the Obama administration, said he doubted the S-400 deal was done without Turkey giving advance notice. United States. He speculated that it was part of the international grain agreement.

It could be a residue of that agreement, and if so, we’ve probably heard about it, not only because we were probably in the background of those discussions, but also so that the Turks don’t have to pay the United States price. for doing something to make the grain deal work, Townsend said.

The muted reaction of the United States to the Russian report is a clue, he added.

If there was no thunder from the pulpit, we probably knew it, Townsend said.

Joe Gould is the Pentagon’s senior reporter for Defense News, covering the intersection of national security policy, politics and the defense industry. He was previously a congressional reporter.

