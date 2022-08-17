UK 2022 Inflation Rates vs Europe and G7





Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

UK inflation is at its highest in 40 years, according to data released today by the Office for National Statistics. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 10.1% in July due to rising food and energy costs.

Inflation rates in the UK are currently higher than in other G7 countries. It is the only economy with inflation reaching double digits.

While other wealthy countries were also hit by high inflation (CPI for Germany 7.5% for July and 8.5% for the US), both countries showed slight declines last month compared to June. However, the Bank of England predicts that inflation in the UK will continue to rise for the rest of the year, before declining until 2023. Energy price caps are expected to rise from 1,971 to 3,600 in October.

The UK imports most of its energy and is heavily exposed to rising gas and oil prices, exacerbated by the Ukraine war. While the UK government has helped consumers with reduced energy rates, other countries have taken more direct steps. In France, where there is a large supply of nuclear energy and a state-owned supplier (EDF), the government has limited electricity price increases to 4%. The delayed pandemic-related impact on UK trade, exacerbated by Brexit-related costs, contributed further to inflation.

