Alexis Bledels, her husband, Vincent Kartheiser, files for divorce





It’s finish! Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have called it quits after eight years of marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Kartheiser, 43, filed for divorce from the former Gilmore Girls, 40, on Aug. 10 in Putnam County Supreme Court in New York, according to documents obtained by Us.

The split comes just over nine years after the American Hangman actor proposed to Bledel. Us exclusively confirmed the engagement in March 2013. Later that month, Kartheiser gushed to Us about the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress.

I’m a very lucky man, he told Us at the Mad Men season 6 premiere in Los Angeles. I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, I mean, my fiancé!

The following month, Bledel exclusively told Us that she and Kartheiser planned to plan the wedding together, noting that they had yet to begin the process. She then showed her round cut diamond ring saying, Vincent chose her.

In June 2014, the couple secretly married in Ojai, California after meeting on the set of Mad Men three years prior.

It was a small, intimate family affair, a source told us exclusively at the time. They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place. His family flew away from the east coast.

A year later, the duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in the fall of 2015.

The duo kept their sons’ arrival a secret for months with Bledels Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life costar Scott Patterson finally spilling the wick in May 2016.

She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud, happily married new mother, Patterson, 63, told Glamor at the time of her longtime pal. Have compared notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I show him photos and videos and what to expect. Really enjoyed each other’s company.

Bledel turned heads earlier this year when she announced her departure from The Handmaids Tale after four seasons.

After careful consideration, I felt I had to walk away from The Handmaids Tale at that point, the Texas native, who has played Emily/Ofglen in the Hulu drama since its 2017 premiere, told Variety in May press release. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support.

Kartheiser, for his part, was last seen playing Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow on Titans in 2021, the same year the final episodes of Bledels’ Handmaids Tale aired.

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for Bledel and Kartheisers for comment.

