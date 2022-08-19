Most raised their hands: Has the US forgotten about Covid? | American News





Despite signs that the latest Covid-19 surge is slowing, an average of 400 US deaths are still being reported daily.

Various mask and social distancing mandates across the country are becoming anything but strictly enforced.

But as Americans and many of their elected officials go about their daily lives, many medical professionals still on the front lines of the pandemic and severely affected Covid-19 patients are wondering if the rest of us are going out too much. quickly from the worst days of the pandemic.

Have we just forgotten about Covid-19?

Data obtained earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that the rate of new infections has declined, with the country reporting an average of 107,000 new cases per day. This represents a 12% decrease from infection rates two weeks ago.

Even though hospital admission rates rose in the United States this summer due to highly infectious variants, the number of patients currently hospitalized with Covid-19 has plateaued at 43,000 patients, according to the Department of Health and of Social Services.

In contrast, more than 160,000 patients infected with the virus were hospitalized during last winter’s surge. Nevertheless, the daily average of 400 deaths across the country since the spring remains a worrying figure for health officials.

Arghavan Salles, associate clinical professor at Stanford Universitys School of Medicine, expressed frustration with how officials and the public seem to move on from Covid-19, which continues to put healthcare workers under enormous pressure. It feels a bit like a personal affront, as if all of our sacrifices meant absolutely nothing because in the end no one cared, said Salles, who worked in intensive care during the height of the pandemic.

The majority of recent infections have come from BA.4 and BA.5, subvariants of Omicron whose original strain first emerged more than eight months ago. According to the CDC, the two variants appear to account for more than 80% of US cases.

It feels a bit like a personal affront, like all our sacrifices mean absolutely nothingArghavan Salles

As the virus continues to mutate, breakthrough and rebound infections are becoming more common, especially with the BA.5 variant. New data published in June by researchers at Harvard Medical School reveals that BA.4 and BA.5 appear to evade the antibody responses of people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted and those who have already contracted Covid-19.

We observed three-fold reductions in vaccination and infection-induced neutralizing antibody titers against BA.4 and BA.5 compared to BA1 and BA2, which are already significantly lower than the original Covid-19 variants, said the researchers in a statement. BA.4 and BA.5 are the fastest-spreading variants since the start of the pandemic.

More recently, there have been reports of another Omicron sub-variant, BA.4.6, which is Omicron’s seventh major sub-variant since the variant first appeared in Africa last November. According to health experts, BA.4.6 has a certain mutation that gives it an increased ability to avoid antibodies.

Currently, BA.4.6 has a 10% growth advantage over BA.5 and experts predict that this advantage will only grow.

Restoring Controls

As the pandemic spreads and vaccines roll out, many restrictions are being eased. States have lifted strict capacity limits and large-scale mask orders while many others no longer require proof of vaccination to travel or enter restaurants.

Last week, the CDC issued new guidelines that relaxed its recommendations on social distancing and quarantining. People who have been exposed to Covid-19 should no longer be quarantined unless they develop symptoms or test positive.

Unvaccinated people who have been exposed should test on the fifth day of exposure and wear a high-quality mask. Additionally, the CDC no longer recommends testing asymptomatic people who have not been exposed to the virus.

This guidance recognizes that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us reach a point where Covid-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives, CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in a statement.

People place self-administered PCR tests in a plastic container in Los Angeles. Photo: Etienne Laurent/EPA

Salles disagrees.

New guidelines suggesting people who have been exposed don’t need to quarantine but should instead wear a mask are likely to accelerate the spread of the disease, especially because they don’t even say what type of mask. What do they think a high-quality mask is? And, given the lack of mask mandates and the overall low rate of people wearing masks, it seems unlikely people will comply anyway, she said.

Their advice suggesting that those who have tested positive only need to self-isolate for five days, but should avoid being around those at risk of becoming very ill from Covid-19 [indicates] they only care about isolation if the person who might be infected is at high risk, she said.

Few people are aware of other people’s health issues, medications, or their immune systems. As a result, Salles said such advice would put more people, and especially people with disabilities and immunocompromised people, at increased risk of getting sick.

Not enough boosted people

Currently, only 67% of the US population is considered fully vaccinated. Moreover, only 32% of the population received a booster dose. Health officials have repeatedly stressed the effectiveness of vaccines in mitigating Covid-19. However, vaccine hesitancy due to misinformation, mistrust and other factors continues to hold many back.

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned individuals that if they are not up to date with their vaccines or boosters, they will experience a fall and a tough winter.

If they’re not vaccinated or if they’re not boosted, they’re going to be in trouble, Fauci said, adding that the country’s vaccine and booster rates are quite disheartening. According to Fauci, booster shots targeting new variants such as BA.5 will likely be available next month. If you’re not worried about your personal risk, worry about your joint liability, he said.

In May, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr Ashish Jha predicted that the United States could see a surge in winter with 100 million new infections and a significant number of deaths and deaths. hospitalizations.

We are indeed still in the midst of the pandemic with intense transmission around the world with almost a million cases a day and sadly more than 14,000 people dying every week, the spokeswoman for the World Organization said. of Health, Margaret Harris. With such high levels of transmission, it’s no surprise that the Sars-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve.

Caregivers under pressure

As the pandemic slowly slips away from public consciousness, healthcare workers continue to face a daily battle, battling not only the virus, but also significant staffing shortages in the field and a multitude mental health issues.

Many hospitals across the United States are facing a severe shortage of nursing staff. In New York, the nursing shortage is at an all-time high, according to Matthew Allen, a nurse at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, who spoke to The New York Times.

Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a nurse at the city’s Montefiore Medical Center who spent 40 years in emergency rooms, told Spectrum News she used to care for six patients at a time. Now she sometimes attends 20. It is impossible to cover people during their breaks. You do the best you can, she said.

A healthcare worker comforts a Covid patient in Houston, Texas. Photography: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

According to a recent survey by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, 13.6% of nursing positions in Massachusetts acute care hospitals are unfilled. There are over 5,000 nursing positions available across the state.

In April 2020, a top New York ER doctor took his own life after working on the devastating front lines of Covid-19. She tried to do her job and it killed her, Dr. Philip Breen said of his daughter, Dr. Lorna Breen, who was medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

Our frontline workers have yet to see a post-Covid world, and that experience is a good feeling for years to come, said Dr. Nicole Christian-Brathwaite, psychiatrist at Array Behavior Care.

Long Covid

In addition to healthcare workers, many people are still severely affected by the pandemic as they experience post-Covid conditions or long Covid. Symptoms include prolonged brain fog, fatigue, chest pain, hallucinations, heart palpitations, and difficulty breathing. Research increasingly shows that hundreds of millions of people are likely to be suffering from long-term Covid-19 worldwide.

Every time someone is infected, they are at risk of developing long Covid, Salles said. I can’t think of any other disease that has such long term negative consequences that people willingly expose themselves to.

Even out of pure self-interest, people should want to avoid the long Covid. Yet people are exposing themselves to Covid every day by entering poorly ventilated indoor spaces without masks, Salles told the Guardian.

I don’t see how we as a society can get out of a pandemic that is still ongoing. It seems like most people, including the government, raised their hands like there was nothing we could do. We have lost over a million people to this pandemic, and rather than face this truth and do what it takes to prevent further loss, people are choosing to act like nothing is wrong. was, she said.

