The Lost Generation: Small businesses folding across the UK as energy bills land | UK cost of living crisis





An energy crisis is sweeping Britain’s bustling streets as the effects of soaring gas and electricity prices begin to hit cafes, restaurants, shops and hair salons.

Across the UK, a growing number of traders are closing in the face of unaffordable costs from record inflation, with some reporting a 10-fold increase in utility rates.

In another flashing red light for the economy the Bank of England (BoE) predicts will plunge into recession next year, data released Friday by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) shows the majority of businesses expect a 53% recession . It can be collapsed or collapsed over the next 12 months.

Industry groups have urged the government to act now to protect merchants. The FSB’s policy and advocacy chair, Tina McKenzie, said we are facing a generation that has lost business, jobs and potential without help.

Among them, small traders, employing 16 million people, do not benefit from energy price caps that cap costs for households but cap businesses.

The massive surge in prices is slowly affecting businesses as term contracts lasting for several years expire, and many were shocked by the hike as bills landed on their doorsteps. More and more people have no choice but to stop trading.

Labor analysis showed that the number of businesses fell by 20,200 in the second quarter of this year, the biggest loss in the period since records began. “There is a risk that shops, cafes and pubs will close because this government has failed to cope with the energy crisis,” said Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Business Secretary.

MP said his inbox was full of messages from desperate small business owners warning that stores should be closed. Liberal Democrats Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said Britain’s bustling streets and entrepreneurs need to see the government’s bold proposals before it’s too late.

Closed shops in Bristol. photo: alami

Conservative leadership candidates are under pressure to explain plans to support energy costs to both businesses and consumers. After the Guardian asked what they would do with the two, campaign spokeswoman Rishi Sunax said that they had seen thousands of businesses during the COVID-19 crisis and had a crucial understanding of the urgent need to control inflation and support living expenses in the short term. Set a timeframe and grow the economy.

Local newspapers report that several businesses are disappearing from the downtown area, and people on social media have shared stories of beloved neighborhood shops, cafes, takeaway towels, and taking away valuable jobs in the community.

Lancashire’s Corful residents are now without a fish and chips shop for the first time in 40 years. After the owner of Oh My Cod had a dispute with an energy supplier, he pulled the plug and took on four jobs and the role of a delivery driver. .

Its owner Andrew Crook said the Coppull store’s 80p per kilowatt-hour electricity bill for weekly use is nearly eight times higher than the 11.5p/kWh another building pays under contract.

Crook, owner of Oh My Cod in Copool, Lancashire, said they should wait until the price goes down again. Photo: Joel Goodman/The Guardian

The cost of the energy needed to restart a business doesn’t pile up, said Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers and industry spokesperson. We’ll have to wait until the price goes down again.

One of the Crooks members, the owner of the Weeping Cross Fish Bar in Stafford, has an annual energy bill of $36,000, six times more than the $6,000 he’s been paying so far.

Friday was the last day of trading at Cafe Minschul’s Country Kitchen in Sandbach, Cheshire. After successfully producing nanny dishes for eight years, from quiches and stews to pies and crumbles, Paul Minshull decided to call it Haru for fear of rising energy rates and an impending recession.

we felt one increase [in energy bills] And that pinched enough with that. We can’t keep the next, he said. I can see what the next few years will bring and it won’t end anytime soon.

Minshull, 30, will instead work as a restaurant manager at a local pub run by a friend.

Val Burrows, who owns West Street Laundry in East Grinstead, West Sussex for 10 years, is considering whether he can afford to continue the business.

It’s a nightmare, she said. Her utility contract ended in July, and she was shocked to see annual rates rise 173%, from 6,000 to 16,000, even though she expected cost increases.

She said businesses need more help to overcome this. She urged the government to shoulder some of the burden. As I am a sole proprietor, I have to bear the rent, bills, and utility bills personally, so I have to endure it, and if there is no help at the end of the year, I have to close the business.

In Aberdeen, takeaway from the Royal Crown, which has been run by the Martin Tangs family since the 1980s, is over this month. This was after a tenfold increase in energy bills from supplier SSE.

Natalie Hood, who worked at Takeaway, tweeted about her sadness as she prepared to lock the door for the last time. It was one of the first local businesses to be forced to close in Aberdeen, but we are not the last. There is work to be done!

A customer of the Ainsty Farm Shop in Kirk Hammerton, near York, has heard from the owners that it will close at the end of September due to a massive rise in electricity prices.

Stuart and Lily Beaton posted on Facebook that the deal could not continue after their electricity contracts expire at the end of next month due to an impending hike in energy rates.

After running the business for 22 years and working in the same building for 17 years, Beatons wrote: Running slaughterhouses, bakeries and deli takes a lot of power and can’t go on any more.

What caused the teahouse owner in Port Stewart, Northern Ireland to close the shop was 4,000 electricity bills for 10 weeks, double the previous cost. Richard Stewart-Brown told the Belfast Telegraph that since opening the Molly Browns teahouse in 2018, they have usually paid $2,000 in energy bills. He told Facebook that rent increases, food costs at all-time highs, and energy costs through roofs have risen. Family making decisions.

Santoni, an Italian restaurant in Kaylee, West Yorkshire, welcomes its last guests on Saturday as owner Marco Di Rienzo has decided to call the venue Haru after five years. Hit by soaring food and energy costs, Di Rienzo told Yorkshire Live that he had made the difficult decision not to renew his lease.

According to the FSB’s traders survey, 15% expect to downsize or close over the next 12 months, and 39% say they will not grow at all.

The outlook for some sectors is better than others. 63% of IT and telecommunications businesses are expected to grow, while 34% of wholesale and retail businesses and 35% of hospitality operators are expected to grow.

McKenzie says a cost-of-living plan that lives up to its name must address the growing energy costs facing small businesses. Support is urgently needed to stop price increases for harsh consumers and prevent more small businesses from going out of business.

She is calling for an extension of energy rebates issued through the Congressional tax system to the business rate system, along with other measures such as lower VAT on energy consumption and direct support to small businesses that do not pay business rates.

