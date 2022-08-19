Analysis: Britain presses to help next PM as it enters recession.





Data this week highlights UK recession risks Inflation is above 10%, wages are lagging Consumer confidence is record low The Bank of England is expected to raise rates further.

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) – The UK’s recession is accelerating after data this week showed inflation soared above 10%, wages far outpaced inflation and consumer confidence fell to an all-time low.

The worsening situation for the world’s fifth-largest economy comes after the Bank of England warned of a 15-month recession at the end of this year, worse than the outlook for other European economies and the US.

The higher-than-expected public borrowing figures on Friday underscored the tough decisions the incoming prime minister faces about how to expand aid to the poorest people, which has hitherto fallen short of the support provided by most other European governments. read more

Britain is threatened by public health providers’ warnings that the UK is facing a “humanitarian crisis” as soaring energy prices put many poor Britons at risk of physical and mental illness. read more

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Federation, said: “Many people may face the horrific choice of skipping meals to heat their homes and living in cold, humid and very unpleasant environments.

The magnitude of the impact of energy bills on households will become clearer next Friday as regulators announce the latest leap in caps on electricity and gas tariffs, which has soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tariffs, which are already nearly double what they were a year ago, could double again by early next year.

Next week’s announcement is set against a record decline in wages excluding bonuses, taking into account the rise in inflation reaching 10.1%, the highest level since 1982. Read more

Consumers provided some relief from the tide of bad economic news as retail sales in July saw an unexpected increase, according to data on Friday. read more

However, online discounts increased significantly, and real-time spending using debit and credit cards in early August fell sharply. read more

Retailers say they are already in crisis mode.

“For many businesses, 2022 will be as challenging as the pandemic,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the British Retail Consortium.

Bank of England arrested

Soaring inflation and the Bank of England (BoE) long-term recession projections (albeit relatively shallow) have heightened the dilemma facing the central bank.

Although it has already raised interest rates six times since December, slowing momentum in the economy, signs of growing inflationary pressures have raised economists’ forecasts for further increases in borrowing costs.

Investec analysts now expect the BoE to cut rates in 2023 to ease the recession after the BoE raised rates by 0.5 percentage points for the second time in September and after the last one in November. said.

Investors are also increasing their bets on the UK’s high borrowing costs.

The yield on two-year UK government bonds on Friday was the highest since November 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis, and spreads against German equivalent bonds were the widest since March of this year.

The focus is on who will win the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson next month, as the BoE decides to show critics that it will control inflation by raising rates.

Leading foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said he would cut taxes. Another competitor, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, said it risks fueling inflation. He prefers more direct and more targeted support.

Samuel Tombs, chief British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, estimates that if Truss wins, there could be a deficit of £170 billion ($201.18 billion) in the current fiscal year.

That’s an increase from last year’s £144bn and triple its pre-pandemic level, but less than its £309bn debt in fiscal 2020/21 as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

No matter who enters Downing Street, significant additional borrowing is likely.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said the temporary aid would not hurt the UK’s long-term fiscal outlook.

“There’s plenty of room for the next prime minister to provide support,” Goodwin said. “Public finances are not forcing them.”

($1 = 0.8450 pounds)

by William Schomberg; Edited by Susan Fenton

