The Return of the Voice UK in a New Trailer





Voice UK is just around the corner. A new teaser trailer for the song contest has revealed that it will premiere on ITV next month, but a specific September date has yet to be announced.

Yesterday (August 18) was uploaded to social media with Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie (wearing her “crown of triumph”), will.i.am and coach Olly Murs reunited in a giant rotatable red chair. A potentially life-changing audition round.

Anne-Marie’s triumph this year before Sir Tom Jones ominously said “it’s your turn” as the other three judges try to sabotage her chance in a teaser lightheartedly ‘breaking’ her chair in the rock floor. appears to be in .

When the 2022 series was originally ordered, Sir Tom said, “Every time I return to the Voice UK studio, it has exceeded my expectations.” “I am very excited to hear the songs of unknown singers and I am very excited to hear what will come this time.”

Anne-Marie, whose performer Craig Eddie was crowned champion last year, added: “It feels really good to be back! I had the most amazing time in the last series and I’m so excited to be back in my big red chair. Craig’s last series was a special moment and I’m determined to keep my crown!”

Will.i.am has also been raving about meeting “the next generation of Britain’s talent” in what he considers his second hometown, and Ollie is adamant that this year will be her turn to take back the crown. “Anne-Marie has to watch. I’m going to get my title back for this series!”

Voice UK returns to ITV in September.

