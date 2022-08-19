The “nuclear winter” of a US-Russian conflict would wipe out 63% of the world’s population





More than 5 billion people – about 63% of the current world population – would die of starvation as a result of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States, Russia and their allies, a new study has found.

Researchers say the conflict would create widespread fires that could eject up to 165 million tons (150 million metric tons) of soot into the Earth’s atmosphere, driving down harvests in the oil-exporting United States and Russia. food, which would cause the world’s calorie production to plummet. up to 90%.

The study, published Aug. 15 in the journal Nature Food (opens in a new tab), is the latest in four decades of landmark research that has attempted to outline the threat of nuclear war. Of the approximately 12,705 nuclear warheads in the world, Russia has 5,977 and the United States 5,428, according to the latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The third country with the most nuclear warheads is China, with 350. India and Pakistan have 160 and 165 respectively.

Related: At the Gates of Fate: Doomsday Clock Hits 100 Seconds To Midnight

Full-scale nuclear war “would produce climate change unprecedented in human history,” study co-author Alan Robock, a professor of climatology at Rutgers University in New Jersey, said during the interview. of a press conference on Monday 15 August. “In an American-Russian nuclear war, more people would die [from famine] in India and Pakistan only than in the countries actually fighting the war. »

The most immediate effects of any nuclear war, at least for those in a targeted city, have been well known since the dropping of the American “Little Boy” atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. single bomb killed approximately 140,000 people within five months of its detonation and destroyed or severely damaged more than 60,000 of the city’s approximately 90,000 buildings. Six eyewitness accounts, compiled by journalist John Hersey and published in 1946, recount the instantaneous devastation of the attack and its immediate aftermath. First, the light from the bomb appeared as a blinding, “silent” flash as bright as the sun; then the shock wave arrived, throwing bodies under collapsing buildings. In the aftermath, the light and black shadows of the vaporized dead were seen stencilled on walls and streets, and survivors who were closely exposed to the blast appeared naked, their skin “stripped” by the heat of the blast. explosion, to roam the ruined city in a dazed state of stun.

Studies began as early as 1947 to document the suffering following the attack, which for many will last a lifetime. Radioactive fallout, a byproduct of the nuclear fission reaction that gave Little Boy his cataclysmic power, had blanketed the area. In Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which were bombed three days later, increased rates of cancer, cataracts and other health problems persisted for years among survivors who were near the epicentres of the bombs.

But it would take four more decades for scientists to begin learning about and discussing the deadliest and most frightening result of nuclear war, even on a small scale: the so-called “nuclear winter.” In this doomsday scenario, radioactive dust and smoke would block out a significant portion of sunlight. As temperatures drop, many of the world’s cultures, suffocated by darkness, would die, creating global famine and wiping out billions of people.

To model how this apocalyptic event would affect the planet’s ability to sustain life, the researchers calculated the amount of soot that would be generated from six potential nuclear war scenarios: ranging from five scenarios based on a “limited” war between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region, which would produce 5.5–52 million tonnes (5–47 million metric tons) of soot depending on the scale of the conflict, to a full-scale global nuclear war involving the United States and Russia, which would produce countless sky-cloaking conflagrations with 165 million tons (150 million metric tons) of soot.

With the soot amounts in hand, the scientists fed the data into the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) Community Earth System Model, a forecasting tool that simulates changes in sunlight, temperature and precipitation from Earth. These changes were then incorporated into NCAR’s Community Lands Model, which provided scientists with a country-by-country breakdown of the dramatic reductions a nuclear winter would cause to crops of corn, rice, soybeans, wheat and fish. .

Assuming international trade stopped and remaining resources were not hoarded, scientists then calculated how nuclear winter would reduce food calories produced around the world, as well as the number of people who would starve to death. result.

Researchers have found that in the worst-case scenario of a nuclear war between the United States and Russia, Earth’s surface temperatures would drop to 29 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius, more than three times the temperature difference between today and the last ice age) and that 5 billion people would perish. In the most extreme war between India and Pakistan, global calorie production could drop by 50%, causing 2 billion deaths.

The hardest hit regions would be food-importing countries in Africa and the Middle East, scientists say. Australia and New Zealand, meanwhile, would fare the best, as they would avoid most of the bombs dropped in the northern hemisphere and rely on wheat crops that could grow better in the warmer climate. costs.

Related: How Deadly Is Putin’s ‘Satan 2’ Nuclear Missile?

“The important thing to know is how much smoke is released into the atmosphere,” study co-author Owen B. Toon, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics who worked with Carl Sagan on the 1983 article credited with bringing the concept of “nuclear winter” into public consciousness, Live Science said. “The energy released by these fires is 100 to 1,000 times the energy released by the weapons themselves. It doesn’t rain in the stratosphere. So when that much smoke goes up there, it will stay there for ages. years.”

Toon, Sagan and their collaborators were first drawn to the theme of nuclear winter after taking note of a startling revelation about what could have killed the dinosaurs. In 1980, a separate team of scientists discovered that an asteroid had hit Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula during the late Cretaceous, around 66 million years ago. As we know today, the asteroid wiped out the non-avian dinosaurs. But it wasn’t the energy of the collision itself that killed an estimated 75% of Earth’s animals, including the dinos – it was the cooling cloud of dust and debris the impact released.

Using rudimentary atmospheric models and satellite data, Toon, Sagan and their colleagues applied this idea to nuclear conflicts. They found that small-scale thermonuclear wars, using as few as 100 1-megaton nuclear warheads, could ignite enough fires to send a thick layer of black smoke into the atmosphere, causing Earth’s temperatures to plummet by a large amount. part of the world to 5. to minus 13 F (minus 15 to minus 25 C) in just one or two weeks. They predicted a cooling effect that would last for up to two decades. “The possibility of the extinction of Homo sapiens cannot be ruled out,” concludes their study.

Sagan had been drawn to questions of humanity’s long-term survival through his interest in the Drake Equation, the famous formula that allows scientists to guess the potential number of intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations living in the Milky Way. Regarding, early estimates made by the inventor of the equation – astrophysicist Frank Drake – suggested that the advanced extraterrestrial civilizations occupying our galaxy could number 20 to 50 million. This caused Sagan to ponder an idea known as the Fermi Paradox: if so, why hadn’t we encountered them yet?

“He concluded that intelligent civilizations weren’t meant to last very long because they were destroying themselves with nuclear weapons,” Toon said.

While the overall quantity of nuclear weapons in the world has fallen sharply since the end of the Cold War, the number of countries that possess these weapons has increased and bilateral peace treaties between the United States and Russia have been rejected. by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the then US President. Donald Trump is unlikely to be renewed during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. China, meanwhile, could plan to quadruple its nuclear arsenal to more than 1,000 by the end of the decade, according to an assessment by the US Department of Defense.

“All nuclear-weapon states are increasing or modernizing their arsenals, and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute wrote in its latest annual report, which put military spending at a record $2.1 trillion for 2021, its seventh consecutive year of increases.

The new research underscores the need to engage in long-term disarmament strategies that will eliminate nuclear weapons from the planet, the authors of the new study wrote.

“If nuclear weapons exist, they can be used, and the world has come close to nuclear war many times,” Robock said. “Prohibiting nuclear weapons is the only long-term solution. The 5-year-old United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons [which bans the development, testing, production, stockpiling, stationing, transfer, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons] has been ratified by 66 nations, but none of the nine nuclear states. Our work clearly shows that it is time for these nine states to listen to science and the rest of the world and sign this treaty.”

In addition, the current nuclear arms reduction treaty – called New START – is due to expire in 2026, said Tom Collina, policy director at the Plowshares Fund, a San Francisco-based foundation that supports initiatives to prevent proliferation and destruction. use of nuclear weapons. .

“In addition to withdrawing warning weapons and committing to using them only as a second step, both sides should work to reduce their excessive arsenals by negotiating a new treaty to replace the New START treaty,” he said. Collina told Live Science.

A key test of these political barriers is the 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference being held this month. Delegates are currently meeting at UN Headquarters in New York to renew and expand nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament commitments. So far, however, little progress has been made at the conference, according to the Arms Control Association.

Originally posted on Live Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/nuclear-war-could-kill-5-billion-from-famine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos