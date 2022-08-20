



Consumer confidence in the UK has been weaker than during four major recessions over the past half century as soaring inflation has demoralized.

The UK has not technically entered a recession yet, but recent sentiment indicators from data company GfK reveal more public depression than at any time since the survey began in January 1974.

A look at the monthly confidence shows that as the UK emerges from lockdown in 2021, the relatively optimistic mood has turned to deep pessimism as annual cost of living growth rises to a 40-year high of 10.1%.

The grim news for businesses that depend on consumer spending is that the public mood is more optimistic than during the recessions of the mid-1970s, early 1980s, early 1990s, and late 2000s.

The period covered by the survey also includes the three-day week in 1974, the pound crisis in 1976 and the release of the pound from the European exchange rate mechanism in 1992.

Sentiment fell steadily throughout 2022, dropping three more points to an all-time low of -44 in August. A year ago, the index was -8.

Consumers are pessimistic about the fiscal outlook for next year (-31) but much more pessimistic (-60) about the economic outlook as a further sharp increase in the energy price cap in October is imminent.

Joe Staton, director of customer strategy at GfKs, said all five indicators that make up the overall consumer confidence index fell, reflecting serious concerns about the soaring cost of living.

Anger over the UK economy is the biggest driving force behind these discoveries. Our sub-measure of the general economy for the past year has decreased month-over-month from December 2021.

Staton said consumers’ view of the economy has continued to decline significantly since late last year, and the August score set a new record of -60.

These findings indicate a succumb to financial events far beyond the control of the average person. The burden on the personal finances of many in the UK is astonishing as record inflation continues to release headlines undermining household purchasing power. Just making a living has become a nightmare, and the confidence crisis will only get worse in the darkening autumns and cold winters.

The number of restaurants remained unchanged for the week through August 14, while credit and debit card payments fell 7 percentage points, according to the latest Flash estimates of consumer spending released Thursday by the National Statistical Office.

Linda Ellett, Head of UK Consumer Markets, Retail and Leisure at KPMG, said: “The storm is fast approaching this fall and winter as more expenses reduce the ability of more families to spend on discretion.

So far this year, retail sales have somewhat defied very low levels of consumer confidence. However, a widespread decline in spending capacity will lead to lower demand and changes in purchasing behavior, both of which will affect downtown and the broader economy.

