Brody Malone leads US Gymnastics Championships by record margin





TAMPA Brody Malone wasn’t satisfied after beating the US Men’s Gymnastics Court by a record margin on the first night of the US Championships.

Crazy about his opening routine, Malone still tallied 88.942 points on the first of two nights of competition on Thursday. He leads by 3.462 points, breaking the single-day record in American men’s history on Asher Hong before Saturday, when the national champions are crowned.

Malone, a 22-year-old Stanford standout, is expected to be heading for a repeat USA all-around title.

But he believes his overall performance on Thursday would not be enough to clinch the all-around medals at the world championships in two and a half months. His score was increased by about two points thanks to the bonuses granted for attempting difficult skills. This bonus system is not in effect in the international competition.

This [88.942] That’s kind of what I need to score without a bonus to be competitive at international level, Malone said. So we have a lot of work to do.

Last year, Malone won his senior national championship debut, replacing six-time USA all-around champion Sam Mikulak.

Malone, a former rodeo competitor and frog gigger from a four-square-mile Georgia hometown, went on to place 10th in the Tokyo Olympic all-around and missed a high bar medal by one spot.

The Americans finished fifth in the Olympic team event and won no medals in all men’s events at the Games for the first time since 2000.

Collectively, American men are now focusing on performing harder routines to increase their starting values. The reserved Malone is thrust into a leadership role with retired Mikulak.

I wanted to kind of get involved and lead USA Gymnastics, he said. Not just me. [Olympic teammates] Yul [Moldauer] and Shane [Wiskus] too. Get us to start pushing hard and pushing for a medal at the next Olympics.

The aim of the Paris 2024 Games, if not before, is to be competitive against world powers China, Japan and Russia (which is banned from international competition indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine).

Men are incentivized with bonus points at Nationals to throw more difficult skills sometimes more than a full point per routine. Since last season, Malone has improved rings, parallel bars and pommel horse, as well as new floor exercise passes. He wants to be one of the top five gymnasts in the world and a high bar medalist in 2024.

The winner of Saturday’s all-around earns a place in the five-man squad for the world championships in Liverpool, Britain. This list will be finalized after a selection camp in October. The United States is a medal contender given the absence of Olympic champion Russia. The last U.S. men’s team medal at the Olympics or world championships was in 2014.

Hong, an 18-year-old in his senior national debut, boosted his chances on Thursday with the top scores on floor and vault. Donnell Whittenburg, a 2016 Olympic alternate who turned 28 on Thursday, finished third for his best one-day finish at an American all-around since 2017.

Wiskus and Moldauer were fourth and fifth.

The national championships continue Friday with the first of two nights of women’s competition.

