What time does Joshua fight? Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 British Battle Times and Undercard Start





Anthony Joshua says everything is in jeopardy as he prepares for the world heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this weekend.

A fight delayed by Usyks native Ukraine’s invasion of Russia will see the British player attempt to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts they lost to their opponents almost a year ago.

The decisive points decision following a passive game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium marked Joshua’s second professional defeat in his career.

And with few people supporting him in Saudi Arabia to overturn the result on Saturday night, the 32-year-old again hinted that he could leave if it ran short.

Joshua hinted that another defeat to Usyk could have a profound effect on his career (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Joshua told the PA news agency: Everything is at risk. Its a big fight, a big night. The world’s heavyweight championship is on the line, so it’s huge. You must win because you don’t want to leave. You can get the job done.

Usyk carried a machine gun as a defense mercenary in Kyiv until he was invited to serve as a symbol of the Ukrainian Resistance abroad, and the 35-year-old Usyk made it clear that his purpose was to uplift the spirit of the country.

Everything you need to know about the timing of the long-awaited bout and how it will be broadcast live in the UK.

What time does Joshua fight?

The ring walk for the second match between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled for Saturday 20 August at 10:54 PM UK time and starts in a few minutes.

As Saudi Arabia is two hours behind England, the bout at the Jeddah Superdome is expected to go well after midnight local time.

There is an extensive undercard for the match, with the initial match starting around 3:30 PM British time, with live TV broadcasts starting at 6 PM.

An earlier fight choice is the Filip Hrgovics IBF final eliminator against Zhilei Zhang, who could provide the winner of the main event with the next opponent.

Despite all the demands for a unified heavyweight bout against Tyson Fury, whoever wins should challenge Usykor Joshua next year.

Here are the full battle cards for Joshua vs Usyk.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr UsykFilip Hrgovic vs Zhilei ZhangCallum Smith vs Mathieu BauderliqueBadou Jack vs Richard RiveraRamla Ali vs Crystal Garcia NovaAndrew Tabiti vs James WilsonDaniel Lapin vs Jozef JurkoZiyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre Overwhelming Joshua (Photo: Reuters from Reuters) vs PetarreBen Whittaker last year How can I watch Joshua’s match?

Despite Joshua’s lucrative contract to show off his future fights on streaming service DAZN, the fight is being aired on the Sky Box Office under his existing deal and kicks off Saturday at 6pm UK time.

It can be found on Sky Channel 492 or BT Channel 496 and Virgin customers should access it at Home > On Demand > Live Events.

For bookings made before midnight on Friday 19th August, the event cost is 26.95 for UK customers and 31.95 for Republic of Ireland customers.

On the same day, it is 26.95 if you book by remote control or online, but 31.95 (36.95 in the Republic of Ireland) if you book by phone. After midnight, that is, when the fight is over, it returns to its original price.

The fight will show full again on Sunday, August 21st at 8am and 3pm.

This could be the last time Joshua fights at Sky Sports. He is known to have signed a contract worth $100 million a year with DAZN. Here, promoter Eddie Hearns Matchroom Boxing now shows most of their fights and who’s showing fights in America.

Earlier this year, Joshua said: I am entering a new phase of my career with a new training environment, a new coach, and now a new broadcaster.

Negotiations at this level take time, so I’m happy to get it all done. Now you can fully focus on giving your fans and DAZN what they want.

