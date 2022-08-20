I almost called the British radio station to strike back at Manchester United critics





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he almost called a British radio station to protect rivals Manchester United from fierce criticism.

United endured a disastrous start to the Premier League season and finished last after defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

After a 4-0 loss to Brentford, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahore lashed out at United at Talksports, and Klopp countered the expert’s words.

“It hasn’t been a good week for United after Brentford,” Klopp said at a press conference on Friday. He said, “I went home after watching the first half and listened to talkSPORT on the radio.

“Gabby Agbonlahor — he lost 6-0 to us in my first year and I couldn’t remember him as a mental monster on the pitch but what he said about United on that show… he completely forgot you were a player.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester United will provide additional motivation for their match against Liverpool on Monday. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“You can already imagine how everything else would work if the former players went on like this. You just have to ask yourself how you would like to react in a situation like this. They will want to strike back. It is completely normal and that is what we want. Expect .”

Klopp took off to Old Trafford on Monday and said he was sure United would provide additional motivation and would have preferred to play against the bottom half after a win rather than a loss.

Liverpool beat their fierce rivals 5-0, 4-0 last season, but Klopp reminded fans that his team didn’t get off to a good start in their campaign.

“Of course I want to play after a 5-0 win, but it’s not a dreamland.” he added “We drew it twice, would it be better if we played together? I don’t know.

“We have to handle every situation. The whole world will watch it. Let’s see how these heavyweights handle the situation.

“I already knew that the results of the last two matches would not help this time. I couldn’t have been less interested in the results of last season… It helps United to be more motivated if possible.

“It’s a completely different game under completely different circumstances. United can change anything or everything, so it’s difficult to prepare, but it’s still too early and there’s not a lot of information. It’s difficult… Away to United is absolutely easy.”

Klopp said defender Joe Gomez would start after coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and forward Roberto Firmino could also start after brushing off minor muscle problems.

This report included information from Reuters.

