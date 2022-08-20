US 19 lanes closed this weekend





ST. PETERSBURG, Florida. Drivers can expect detours on US 19 this weekend due to lane closures while crews work on the Gateway Expressway project.

All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and northbound US 19 Frontage Road will detour via Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting , according to the FDOT.

There will be signs and electronic message boards to help drivers navigate the area.

FDOT notifies drivers of the following detour instructions:

Detour US 19 southbound at Ulmerton Road

All southbound traffic on US 19 will be diverted to take the Ulmerton Road (SR 688) exit, then turn south on 66th Street. Traffic will continue south on 66th Street, then turn east on Bryan Dairy Road toward US 19 southbound Frontage Road to re-enter US 19 southbound.

Detour from US 19 northbound to Bryan Dairy Road

All northbound traffic on US 19 will be diverted to take the exit at Bryan Dairy Road near 110th Avenue North. Traffic will continue north on Bryan Dairy Road, then turn east on 118th Avenue, then north on 49th Street to Ulmerton Road. Traffic will turn west on Ulmerton Road to re-enter northbound US 19.

Detour from US 19 Northbound Frontage Road

Northbound traffic on US 19 Frontage Road will detour east on Bryan Dairy Road/118th Avenue, then north on 49th Street and continue west on Ulmerton Road to regain access to US 19 Frontage Road heading north.

Southbound traffic from US 19 Frontage Road will remain in the current traffic pattern.

US-19 will close this weekend

ALL US-19 taxiways between Ulmerton and Bryan Dairy will be closed on Friday (8/19) at 9 p.m. and will reopen on Sunday (8/21) at 9 p.m. – for crews to perform aerial work as part of the # GatewayExpressway project.

Info https://t.co/0RLFvRr3oz pic.twitter.com/RP26HOw2pf

FDOT District 7 (@MyFDOT_Tampa) August 18, 2022

